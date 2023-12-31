India’s Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU’s New ESG Standards

India’s textile and clothing sector, a vital cog within the country’s vast machinery of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), stands on the brink of a crucial transformation. This impending shift comes on the heels of the European Union’s (EU) upcoming enforcement of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). These standards, part of the EU’s ambitious European Green Deal, are set to take effect in 2026, reshaping sustainable production and supply chains globally.

Adapting to New Sustainability Standards

Indian textile exporters, cognizant of the changes on the horizon, are reimagining their practices to align with sustainability norms. This pivot is not just a compliance measure but a strategic move to maintain and enhance their position as a leading global supplier. Furthermore, it opens a window of opportunity to potentially benefit from a free trade agreement with the EU.

Leading the Charge: Tamil Nadu’s Textile Industry

Tamil Nadu’s textile industry, a major player in the sector, has made considerable strides towards sustainability. Over 50% of the state’s installed renewable energy capacity is contributed by this industry. Close to 300 textile processing units in Tiruppur have connected to common effluent treatment plants, ensuring zero liquid discharge. These efforts reflect the industry’s commitment to align with global sustainability practices.

Challenges and the Path Ahead

However, the journey towards sustainability is fraught with challenges. Compliance costs, documentation, and labor cost variations across states pose significant hurdles. Moreover, while some global brands are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products, others remain less supportive. Addressing these concerns, industrial associations and the Ministry of Textiles are exploring supportive interventions, including the formation of an ESG task force. Financial institutions are also stepping up, offering funding for green projects.

Despite these efforts, the industry is advocating for exemptions and incentives for MSMEs, mirroring those provided to EU MSMEs. The industry is also pushing for separate codes for the export of sustainable products. This tectonic shift in the sector is more than just an adaptation to new regulations—it’s a drive towards a future where sustainability is the norm, not the exception.