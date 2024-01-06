India’s Textile Industry in Financial Crisis: Calls for Government Intervention

The Indian textile industry, a significant contributor to the nation’s GDP and a substantial source of employment, currently finds itself in a precarious financial situation. The Northern India Textile Mills Association (NITMA) has raised alarms over a sharp decline in exports, pointing to a 34.6% decrease in cotton yarn exports between April and June. The association has called on the government for urgent intervention to prevent job losses, suggesting measures such as rebate schemes and a two-year moratorium on principal repayments.

External Factors Exacerbating the Crisis

Global conflicts, such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas war, have significantly disrupted international trade, further straining the Indian textile industry. Amidst this turbulence, the industry’s plea for relief under the government’s Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme and Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) program rings even louder. The Red Sea crisis has led to costly delays, amplifying the industry’s woes. Bhadresh Dodhia, the chairman of the Indian Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), has urged the government to utilize existing schemes to strengthen businesses during this challenging period.

Impact on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the spinning mills segment are bearing the brunt of the crisis. The impact has been so severe that these enterprises are grappling with servicing their debts and covering operational costs. Industry-wide, capacity utilization has drastically reduced, with figures falling between 50 to 70 per cent for almost a year.

Seeking Government Intervention

The textile mill associations are presenting a united front, calling on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for urgent intervention. They have requested the banking sector to provide special financial support measures, including a one-year moratorium on repaying the principal amount and converting three-year loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) into six-year term loans. The associations are also seeking case-by-case financial assistance for working capital. Rakesh Mehra, the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), has stressed the critical need for these measures to mitigate the crisis, prevent job losses, maintain market share, and meet export targets.