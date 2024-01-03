en English
India

India’s Telecom Revolution: Over 30 New Rules in the Pipeline

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
The Indian Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is in the process of meticulously crafting over 30 new rules as part of the recently established Telecommunications Act. These regulations are expected to address several pivotal aspects of telecommunications regulation. Among the key areas of focus are the allocation of the spectrum, the interception and monitoring of communications, and the management of biometric data.

Transforming Telecommunication Regulation

These anticipated rules will redefine the landscape of telecommunications in India. They will establish guidelines for spectrum pricing and define the parameters for lawful interception of calls. In addition, they will detail the conditions under which spectrum trading, sharing, and surrender may occur, significantly impacting how telecommunications companies operate.

Implications for User Privacy and Security

Furthermore, the new rules will introduce stipulations for the biometric identification of telecom users, a move that has significant implications for user privacy and security. As India embraces the digital age, ensuring the privacy and security of its citizens becomes paramount. The rules are also set to address the utilization of satellite spectrum, an essential element for providing effective and comprehensive telecommunication services.

Progress in Telecommunications Framework

The DoT is planning to present these rules to the Indian Parliament during the budget session, marking a significant step in the country’s telecommunication regulatory framework. This development comes on the heels of the Telecommunication Engineering Centre’s (TEC) move to add 37 more products to the Simplified Certification Scheme (SCS), reducing certification time from eight weeks to two weeks and waiving off the evaluation fee. This step is seen as a significant push towards promoting ease of doing business and boosting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

