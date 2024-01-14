en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Tax System & Real Estate: A Call for Incentive Reform

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:06 am EST
India’s Tax System & Real Estate: A Call for Incentive Reform

India’s skewed tax system, favoring the non-salaried affluent, particularly through real estate incentives, is a phenomenon that necessitates urgent reform. The current system has led to a surge in residential property purchases left vacant by investors, inflating real estate prices and complicating homeownership for the average Indian. This practice also escalates environmental issues due to the resources and emissions linked with construction. As the interim budget approaches, followed by the full budget post-Lok Sabha elections, an opportunity exists to rectify these disparities through comprehensive tax law amendments.

Unaffordable ‘Affordability’

Recent data indicates an upward trend in the share of non-priority home loans, which are typically for more expensive properties. This suggests that banks are increasingly financing the affluent who can afford higher Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs). This trend is detrimental to those seeking affordable housing, as the current definition of ‘affordable’ is beyond the reach of most Indians. This discrepancy is a direct result of the skewed income tax system favoring the wealthy non-salaried class.

Tax Reform: An Imperative

The income tax policy needs to be reformed to discourage speculative investment in real estate. One of the proposed changes includes aligning capital gains taxes from property sales with marginal tax rates. This would deter investors from buying properties only to leave them vacant, thereby controlling the skyrocketing real estate prices. The government could also incentivize property owners to rent out vacant homes through lower tax rates on rental income. This would simultaneously address the housing shortage and the vacant property issue.

Transparency and Data-Driven Decision Making

Additionally, the development of a comprehensive real estate index and calculators for accurate return on investment assessments is recommended for better-informed investment decisions. This would ensure transparency in the real estate market and provide investors with reliable data, helping them make sound decisions. Such initiatives could contribute significantly to the sustainable development of the Indian real estate sector and overall economic growth.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
29 seconds ago
Rajasthan Observes Eighth Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day, Honors Soldiers' Sacrifices
On the eighth Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra underscored the crucial role of soldiers as the vigilant custodians of India’s frontiers and symbols of sacrifice and commitment. In a ceremony held at the Saptashakti Auditorium of the Army, Mishra paid tribute to Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of
Rajasthan Observes Eighth Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day, Honors Soldiers' Sacrifices
Chhattisgarh's Republic Day Tableau: A Glimpse into Bastar's Unique Democratic Traditions
6 mins ago
Chhattisgarh's Republic Day Tableau: A Glimpse into Bastar's Unique Democratic Traditions
Aaj Tak's 'Sabse Tez' Awards 2024: A Battle of Newsworthy Personalities
7 mins ago
Aaj Tak's 'Sabse Tez' Awards 2024: A Battle of Newsworthy Personalities
Unni Mukundan Visits Statue of Unity, Lauds Its Impact and Sardar Patel's Legacy
4 mins ago
Unni Mukundan Visits Statue of Unity, Lauds Its Impact and Sardar Patel's Legacy
Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal from Maldives: A Shift in Regional Dynamics?
4 mins ago
Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal from Maldives: A Shift in Regional Dynamics?
WEF Energy Head Roberto Bocca Affirms India's Progress in Energy Transition and EV Market Stability
5 mins ago
WEF Energy Head Roberto Bocca Affirms India's Progress in Energy Transition and EV Market Stability
Latest Headlines
World News
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
1 min
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
2 mins
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
3 mins
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
3 mins
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
3 mins
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests
3 mins
Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests
Former MP Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
3 mins
Former MP Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Premier League Showdown: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
3 mins
Premier League Showdown: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
4 mins
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
57 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app