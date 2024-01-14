India’s Tax System & Real Estate: A Call for Incentive Reform

India’s skewed tax system, favoring the non-salaried affluent, particularly through real estate incentives, is a phenomenon that necessitates urgent reform. The current system has led to a surge in residential property purchases left vacant by investors, inflating real estate prices and complicating homeownership for the average Indian. This practice also escalates environmental issues due to the resources and emissions linked with construction. As the interim budget approaches, followed by the full budget post-Lok Sabha elections, an opportunity exists to rectify these disparities through comprehensive tax law amendments.

Unaffordable ‘Affordability’

Recent data indicates an upward trend in the share of non-priority home loans, which are typically for more expensive properties. This suggests that banks are increasingly financing the affluent who can afford higher Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs). This trend is detrimental to those seeking affordable housing, as the current definition of ‘affordable’ is beyond the reach of most Indians. This discrepancy is a direct result of the skewed income tax system favoring the wealthy non-salaried class.

Tax Reform: An Imperative

The income tax policy needs to be reformed to discourage speculative investment in real estate. One of the proposed changes includes aligning capital gains taxes from property sales with marginal tax rates. This would deter investors from buying properties only to leave them vacant, thereby controlling the skyrocketing real estate prices. The government could also incentivize property owners to rent out vacant homes through lower tax rates on rental income. This would simultaneously address the housing shortage and the vacant property issue.

Transparency and Data-Driven Decision Making

Additionally, the development of a comprehensive real estate index and calculators for accurate return on investment assessments is recommended for better-informed investment decisions. This would ensure transparency in the real estate market and provide investors with reliable data, helping them make sound decisions. Such initiatives could contribute significantly to the sustainable development of the Indian real estate sector and overall economic growth.