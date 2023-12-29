India’s Tax Collections to Surpass Rs 19 Lakh Crore Under PM Narendra Modi’s Tenure

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade-long tenure, India is projected to witness a historic surge in personal and corporate tax collections, expected to cross the Rs 19 lakh crore mark. This rise, largely attributed to the increasing incomes of individuals and businesses, signifies a robust economy underpinned by strong financial discipline. The government’s efforts to simplify the tax regime, making lower tax rates an option for corporations and individuals opting out of exemptions, have played a crucial role in bolstering compliance rates. The net direct tax collections have escalated from Rs 6.38 lakh crore in the financial year (FY) 2013-14 to Rs 16.61 lakh crore in FY 2022-23, marking a robust growth of 20% in the current fiscal year alone.

Progress and Projections in India’s Tax Landscape

The projected tax collections for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, are set to surpass the budget estimate of Rs 18.23 lakh crore. The recently introduced income tax regime in the 2023-24 Budget offers a more appealing prospect with rationalized tax slabs and raised exemption limits, making it the default in tax return forms. The number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed has seen a significant increase, indicating an expansion of the tax base.

The Roadblocks and Reforms

However, not all proposed changes have been smooth sailing. The proposal to include credit card spending in foreign currency under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme faced public backlash and was deferred due to ensuing compliance issues. Yet, the government’s dedication to modernizing tax administration and its focus on formalizing the economy are seen as catalysts for increased tax compliance.

Soaring GST Collections and the Path Ahead

Moreover, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have been setting new records each year, peaking in April 2023 and maintaining an average monthly increase of 11% in FY 2023-24. The GST Council’s decision to impose a 28% tax on online gaming platforms and mandate overseas companies to register with GST authorities addresses concerns over GST evasion. As India braces for the general elections, the government will present a vote on account on February 1, with the full Budget expected to be presented by the new government in July 2024. The overall trend of increasing tax collections, backed by strong economic performance, is projected to continue into 2024.