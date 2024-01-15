India’s Tapas Drone Project Defunded: What’s Next?

The Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Tapas project, an ambitious initiative to create a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) remotely-piloted aircraft, has fallen short of its target altitude and flight time specifications. Despite numerous attempts to rectify the issues, the aircraft has only been able to achieve a maximum altitude of 28,000 feet and endurance of around 18 hours, falling short of the expected 30,000 feet and 20 hours flight time.

Delays and Challenges Plaguing the Tapas Project

Originally slated for completion in August 2016, the Tapas project has been beset with delays. Problems with the unmanned aerial vehicle’s (UAV) weight, the imported engine, and payload challenges have all contributed to the project’s slow progress. The budget was subsequently revised downwards from the initial allocation of ₹1,786 crore, a clear indicator of the problems that the project faced.

Decision to Defund the Tapas Project

The project’s inability to meet its specifications led to a decision to defund it. The shortfalls were deemed too significant to rectify, and the project was considered beyond redemption. The airframe configuration restricted DRDO’s capacity to address these performance issues, and the lack of a suitable turboprop powerplant further hampered efforts. Despite clocking around 200 flights, the Tapas-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform For Advanced Surveillance-Beyond Horizon), also known as Tapas-201, failed to fulfil the preliminary services qualitative requirements (PSQRs).

Shift to Drishti 10 Drone and the Future of UAVs

In response to the shortcomings of the Tapas project, the DRDO has shifted focus towards the development of a new UAV. The new design will prioritize the construction of an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) with next-generation capabilities. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has begun deploying Adani Defence’s Drishti 10 drone along the Pakistan border. With a service ceiling of 30,000 feet and an endurance of 36 hours, the Drishti 10 addresses the immediate need for MALE UAVs and aligns with the Make in India initiative, ensuring over 60% indigenization.