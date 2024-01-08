India’s Supreme Court to Reconsider Judgment on Traditional Sports

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has consented to review petitions contesting its previous judgement dated May 18, 2023, which endorsed amendments to laws in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. These amendments permitted the continuation of traditional sports such as Jallikattu, bullock-cart races, and Kambala. The decision to consider the pleas was a joint call by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, a consequence of the compelling arguments presented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

The Original Verdict

The original verdict had been passed by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, who has since retired. The bench had deemed the amendments valid, observing that they had been enacted by the state legislatures and had received the president’s acknowledgment. This ruling now faces re-examination, triggering a wave of anticipation across the concerned states.

Understanding the Traditional Sports

In the heart of this judicial re-evaluation are three sports deeply ingrained in the culture and traditions of their respective states. Jallikattu, also known as ‘eruthazhuvuthal’, is a bull-taming event traditionally held in Tamil Nadu. This sport, a part of the Pongal festival, involves the taming of bulls in a display of bravery and strength. Kambala is a buffalo race conducted in Karnataka. The sport involves animals tied to a plough, racing in muddy tracks, with the fastest pair being declared the winners. The verdict on this judicial review will not only impact the legal standing of these sports but also carry significant repercussions for the cultural fabric of these regions.

Anticipating the Review

As the Supreme Court agrees to consider the pleas, all eyes are now on this potential judicial pivot. The decision can either uphold the sanctity of the previous judgement or usher in a new era of legal interpretation around traditional sports. Regardless of the outcome, the review process will undoubtedly shed more light on the intricate balance between cultural preservation and legal frameworks in modern India.