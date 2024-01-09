en English
India’s Supreme Court Tackles Minority Status for Educational Institutions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Today, India’s Supreme Court took on the contentious matter of minority status for educational institutions, focusing its attention on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in a case that could set a significant judicial precedent. The court’s seven-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, has begun examining whether an educational institution created by a parliamentary statute can enjoy minority status under Article 30 of the Constitution.

Minority Status: A Matter of Balance

During the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that to claim minority status, absolute administration by a minority group is not necessary. He stated that in a regulated society, no aspect of life is absolute. Regulation, he noted, does not necessarily detract from an institution’s minority character and is often necessary to ensure fair conditions for teachers and non-discrimination among students.

A Longstanding Legal Tangle

The question of AMU’s minority status has been a legal conundrum for decades. In 1967, the Supreme Court ruled that AMU, being centrally funded, was not a minority institution. This ruling was overturned by the 1981 AMU (Amendment) Act. However, in 2006, the Allahabad High Court struck down this provision, leading to multiple appeals. The current BJP-led government chose to withdraw the appeal filed by the previous UPA government, aligning with the 1967 judgment.

State’s Role in Minority Institutions

The ongoing hearing also covered the State’s right to regulate minority institutions in the public interest. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan argued for AMU’s minority status, emphasizing the importance of minority institutions in India’s diverse linguistic and religious fabric. He argued that these institutions play a pivotal role in Indian education.

The hearing’s outcome could have far-reaching implications, including setting a precedent for a similar legal battle over the status of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Moreover, declaring AMU a minority institution could result in SCs, STs, and OBCs not receiving reservations. The arguments will continue in the next session.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

