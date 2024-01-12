en English
India’s Supreme Court Pushes for a Greener Future: Phasing Out Diesel Vehicles

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
India’s Supreme Court Pushes for a Greener Future: Phasing Out Diesel Vehicles

The Supreme Court of India has instructed the Union government to formulate a comprehensive strategy aimed at phasing out heavy-duty diesel vehicles over the next six months. The directive orders a transition to vehicles compliant with the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards, lauded for their use of cleaner fuel.

Right to a Pollution-Free Environment

The Court’s directive is grounded in the constitutional right of every Indian citizen, irrespective of their residence within or outside the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), to enjoy a pollution-free environment. This fundamental right is enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The Court has decided to oversee the government’s actions concerning this policy, with a follow-up hearing set for July 31.

Alternative Fuel Sources

During the ruling, the Supreme Court stressed the importance of pursuing alternative fuel sources. The Court highlighted that the search for cleaner fuels, such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), hybrid, or electric for heavy-duty vehicles, should be a continuous process, reflecting the rapid developments in technology.

Impetus for the Ruling

The ruling came in response to a petition regarding pollution emanating from an Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Delhi, which was aggravated by the influx of diesel trucks and trailers. In 2019, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to shift from diesel to cleaner vehicles at the Delhi ICD. The NGT had also recommended rerouting diesel vehicles to ICDs in neighbouring states – a proposal that the Supreme Court deemed to be unfairly restricted to safeguarding the air quality of the Delhi-NCR region alone.

Further Directives

The Supreme Court also instructed CONCOR to devise a plan for the optimal utilization of ICDs around Delhi. Additionally, the Court has directed CONCOR to collaborate with official agencies to establish central laboratories near these ICDs to avoid underutilization. This ruling forms part of the Court’s long-standing initiatives, triggered by a public interest litigation in 1984 by environmentalist MC Mehta, to address the severe air pollution crisis experienced annually in the Delhi-NCR.

India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

