India's Supreme Court Marks 75th Anniversary: Reflections on Legacy and Future

The Supreme Court of India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th anniversary with a ceremonial bench, reflecting the first sitting in 1950. This historic event, under the leadership of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, is expected to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone for the apex judicial body in India.

A Legacy Upheld

The Supreme Court's legacy as a bulwark against injustice, tyranny, and arbitrariness has been underscored by the Chief Justice in his address. The institution's commitment to the ideals of mutual respect and responsibility, as enshrined in the Constitution of India, has shaped its role in the Indian judiciary system. Moreover, the Supreme Court's adherence to Mahatma Gandhi's ethos of considering the weakest members of society in decision-making underlines its dedication to fairness and accessibility.

Embracing Modernization and Transparency

The Chief Justice highlighted the transformative steps taken by the Supreme Court to enhance accessibility and transparency. The implementation of the E-Courts project, e-filing platforms, virtual and hybrid hearings, and digitization of case records are a testament to the institution's commitment to modernization. The integration of advanced court technology and the adoption of AI for process efficiency further demonstrate the Supreme Court's innovative approach.

Pushing for Diversity and Inclusivity

The rise in women's participation in the judiciary and legal profession, and the recognition of the need for equal opportunities for first-generation lawyers and marginalized segments, is a testament to the Supreme Court's commitment to fostering a diverse and representative legal landscape.

Addressing Structural Challenges

The Chief Justice's call for introspection and dialogue on issues such as long vacations, professionalism, and oral argument duration, and the recognition of the mounting pile of pending cases, reflect the institution's proactive approach to addressing structural issues in the judiciary. These discussions aim at delivering efficient and timely justice while ensuring dignity to the district judiciary.

The Supreme Court's 75th anniversary serves as a milestone for reflection and a renewed pledge to uphold the institution's legacy. The Court's commitment to embracing change, fostering inclusivity, and addressing critical challenges underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of the Indian judiciary.