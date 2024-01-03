India’s Supreme Court Introduces SOP for Summoning Government Officials

The Supreme Court of India has taken a decisive step towards ensuring the respectful treatment of government officials in the courtroom. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has now been introduced to guide High Courts on the protocol for summoning these officials. This measure seeks to limit unnecessary personal appearances, maintain professional decorum, and streamline court proceedings.

Prudence Over Presence

The SOP underscores that personal appearances should be restricted to instances where the presence of officers is crucial, such as during the presentation of evidence or summary proceedings. It strongly advocates for the resolution of issues through affidavits, wherever feasible, to avoid obliging officials to make unnecessary court appearances.

Respect and Readiness

Emphasizing the preservation of dignity, the Supreme Court made it clear that officers should not be kept standing throughout proceedings unless explicitly necessary. Furthermore, they should be notified in advance before being summoned to court. This approach gives them ample time for preparation and minimizes any potential disruption to their official duties.

Virtual Over Physical

Recognizing the benefits of modern technology, the SOP encourages video conferencing as the preferred method for official appearances. This approach not only respects the officials’ time and responsibilities but also aligns with global trends towards digitalization in judicial proceedings.

These guidelines were formulated in response to a concerning incident where the Allahabad High Court had summoned and taken into custody two government officers from Uttar Pradesh for non-compliance with court directions. This event highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive SOP to prevent such situations from reoccurring.

The Supreme Court’s initiative can be seen as a significant stride towards maintaining the dignity and respect of government officers in the courtroom. It is a reminder that while the pursuit of justice is paramount, it should never come at the cost of disregarding the personal and professional rights of individuals involved in the process.