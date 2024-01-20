India's Supreme Court Intervenes for Matheran's Hand Cart-Pullers Amid E-Rickshaw Rollout

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India has intervened to safeguard the livelihood of hand cart-pullers in Matheran, a renowned hill station. The apex court has ordered that electric rickshaw (e-rickshaw) licenses be granted solely to the existing 94 hand cart-pullers. This decision serves as compensation for potential job loss with the introduction of this modern mode of transportation.

Protecting Traditional Livelihoods

The court's intervention follows the Shramik Rickshaw Union's outcry against the Matheran municipal administration. The administration had contracted an external party for the rollout of e-rickshaws, employing outsiders as drivers and thereby ignoring the local hand cart-pullers. The Supreme Court's verdict now ensures that employment opportunities stay within the local community, preventing any potential economic displacement.

Regulating Modernization

Alongside preserving local jobs, the court's ruling also stipulates a limit on the number of e-rickshaws allowed in Matheran. This measure aims to prevent an over-saturation of e-rickshaws, maintaining a balance between modernized transportation and the unique charm that makes Matheran a tourist attraction. The genesis of this issue was a pilot project that permitted e-rickshaws to operate between Dasturi taxi stand and Matheran railway station. The project, however, excluded the hand cart-pullers, spurring the union's legal challenge.

Monitoring for Sustainable Transition

The Supreme Court, while not setting a timeline for the project, has mandated a four-week period for the Matheran Monitoring Committee to report on the number of e-rickshaws and their routes. This ruling represents an effort to harmonize the transition to eco-friendly transport with the preservation of local employment. It is particularly crucial in Matheran, a vehicle-free zone where tourists depend on miniature train shuttles, horses, and human-powered rickshaws for transport.