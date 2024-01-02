en English
India

India’s Strategic Endeavours to Attract Foreign Tourists

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
In a bid to reinvigorate the tourism industry, India is adopting a multi-pronged approach, focusing on augmenting international connectivity, developing new tourism circuits, and streamlining visa procedures. This strategy was crafted with a clear objective: to address critical factors that influence a foreign tourist’s decision to visit India.

Revitalizing International Accessibility

The first step towards enhancing the appeal of India as a must-visit destination is bolstering its direct flight connections to various international destinations. This initiative aims to make the journey to India more comfortable and less time-consuming, thereby contributing significantly to the overall travel experience.

Creating Diverse Tourism Circuits

India, with its rich and varied cultural, historical, and ecological tapestry, offers an array of experiences for tourists. The development of new tourism circuits seeks to tap into this diversity, catering to a broad range of interests and preferences. By showcasing the unique facets of India’s heritage, the country aims to captivate and draw more international visitors.

Streamlining Visa Procedures

Entry barriers often deter potential tourists. Recognizing this, India is simplifying its visa procedures, making it easier for travelers to choose India as their preferred destination. The ease of obtaining a visa could significantly influence a tourist’s decision, making this a crucial part of the strategy to attract foreign visitors.

Boosting the Wellness Tourism and Hospitality Sector

The wellness tourism sector in India is experiencing a boom, propelled by factors such as increasing disposable income, a growing focus on health consciousness, and the pursuit of unique, enriching experiences. Wellness resorts and retreats are offering packages tailored to various needs, contributing to the growth of the wellness economy, which according to the Global Wellness Institute’s report, reached a staggering 5.6 trillion in 2022.

Further fueling the sector are advancements in technology and a shift towards healthier lifestyles and conscious eating habits. The Madhya Pradesh government, for instance, has chalked out a strategy for 2024 to boost tourism, including aspects like cruise tourism and wellness vacations, among others. This strategy is expected to introduce new offbeat destinations, increase connectivity, and foster infrastructure development.

The hospitality and tourism sector in India is poised for a remarkable rebound in FY 2024, with experts forecasting double-digit revenue growth. Key contributors to this growth include the demand from Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) and a surge in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs). The G20 Summit and the ICC World Cup 2023 have also provided a significant boost to the Indian hotel industry.

The medium-term outlook for the Indian hotel industry remains positive, with factors such as improved infrastructure and air connectivity, favourable demographics, and the opening of multiple new convention centres in recent years expected to sustain healthy demand.

In conclusion, despite challenges like inflation, fuel prices, and conflicts in the Middle East, the hospitality and travel sector in India is anticipated to thrive in 2024, driven by the wedding season, better infrastructure, and multiple sports events. The ‘India says I do’ initiative and the G20 Summit aim to promote India as a wedding and global destination, further propelling the growth of the sector.

India International Relations Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

