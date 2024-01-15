India’s Software and Services Exports Surge to $193 Billion in 2022-23

India’s exports of computer software and services experienced a significant surge for the financial year 2022-23, reaching a zenith of USD 193 billion, an increase of 12.2% from the previous year, according to a report by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).

A Closer Look at the Numbers

This growth was largely propelled by IT software and services, which constituted a major chunk of the overall export value, recording USD 126 billion. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services followed close behind, contributing a substantial USD 52 billion. Other segments, including software products development and engineering services, played their part in intensifying the overall export value with a contribution of USD 5.1 billion and USD 9 billion, respectively.

Growth and Future Trends

Sandeep Narula, Chairman of ESC, noted the impressive growth rates of BPO services and IT products, with increases of 14.63% and 13.33%, respectively. This upward trend indicates a promising outlook for global trade in these sectors. The United States continued to be the primary market for these exports, accounting for 54.92% of the total. Other key markets included the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, and Australia.

Indian IT Services: Expanding Globally

The ESC study also underscored the fact that Indian IT services continue to expand their global reach while retaining a robust presence in traditional markets. The report’s findings are an affirmation of the strength and resilience of the Indian IT sector, which continues to scale new heights, spurred by innovation and a commitment to quality.