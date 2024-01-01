en English
Business

India’s Short-Term Debt Instruments Witness Yield Surge Amid Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
India's Short-Term Debt Instruments Witness Yield Surge Amid Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit

In December, the Indian banking system was struck by a liquidity deficit of unprecedented proportions, causing a surge in the yield of short-term debt instruments like commercial papers (CPs) and certificates of deposit (CDs). The yield increase, in the range of 15-20 basis points, is a direct reflection of the liquidity crunch, which grew to such an extent that it pushed short-term rates higher.

An Unforeseen Deficit

The data revealed a 20 basis points rise in CP yields for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and a 10 basis points increase for manufacturing companies. CD yields also climbed by 10 basis points. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point, and such increases in yield are indicative of a severe liquidity shortage in the banking system. Advance tax and goods and services tax (GST) payments were significant contributors to the liquidity deficit, leading to a significant rise in the liquidity deficit, which reached an historically high level.

RBI’s Liquidity Support

As of December 29, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) money market operation showed a liquidity deficit of around Rs 1.86 lakh crore. In response to this, the RBI conducted four variable rate repo auctions in an attempt to alleviate the liquidity squeeze. However, these measures proved insufficient to offset the high deficit.

Experts’ Take on Short-Term Debt

Money market experts forecast that the central bank will continue to provide liquidity support in the future. Despite this, liquidity is expected to remain tight in the short term, with potential for easing only in the near future. The yield trend for short-term debt is expected to remain elevated for several months due to the ongoing liquidity deficit. Market experts predict that short-term debt rates will remain high due to strong demand from issuers, with expectations of an easing cycle beginning only in 2024. The current scenario underscores the intricate dance of monetary dynamics as narratives of power, ambition, and seismic shifts in the global order.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

