Agriculture

India’s Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:57 pm EST
India’s Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis

Amid an escalating global rice crisis, the most severe in two decades, India’s export bans on rice varieties have only fueled the fire, causing international concern. The situation is particularly precarious for developing nations that depend heavily on this staple food. The repercussions of these actions, initiated by India, which holds 40% of the global rice market share, are far-reaching, pushing rice prices up by 15-20%, the highest surge in nearly 12 years.

India Tightens The Reins

India first imposed a 20% duty on certain rice varieties in September 2022, followed by a prohibition on broken rice exports. The situation worsened in July 2023 when the ban was extended to plain white long grain rice. The goal? To secure sufficient rice for India’s domestic market and deflate consumer prices within the country. This strategy is a response to India’s struggle with food insecurity.

The Domino Effect

While India grapples with its domestic challenges, the global repercussions are severe. Stable market prices for rice, despite the rising costs of energy and fertilizer, have strained rice farmers globally. For instance, U.S. farmers are bearing the brunt of unstable rice prices and the uphill task of contending with foreign government-supported markets. To prevent an economic collapse, Congress has approved $250 million in supplemental funding as a lifeline for these farmers.

India’s Strategy

India’s strategy seems to prioritize domestic stability over global implications. The country’s anticipated output for the summer-sown rice for the 2023-24 crop year is projected to reach 106.3 million tonnes, making up over 85% of its annual production. However, the recent major rice export ban, justified by the sensitivity to food inflation, has tightened the noose around the global rice market. As a result, prices soared to a 15-year high in August, reflecting the impact of these restrictions.

Agriculture Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

