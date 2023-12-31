en English
Agriculture

India’s Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis: Food Security and Farmers at Risk

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:30 am EST
India’s recent policy changes have sent tremors through the global rice market. Representing 40% of this market, India’s export ban on plain white long grain rice—a type primarily exported to African and Southeast Asian countries—has been a significant factor in the current rice crisis. This ban, in addition to a previous prohibition on broken rice exports and a 20% export duty on certain rice varieties implemented in September 2022, has caused global rice prices to swell by 15 to 20%, a surge not seen in 12 years as per the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Domestic Factors Trigger Global Impact

The export ban is a strategic move by India, aimed at increasing domestic rice availability and controlling consumer prices amidst inflating energy and fertilizer costs. Interestingly, these input costs have remained quite stable for rice in comparison with other agricultural commodities. However, the effects of India’s policy are rippling worldwide, with the developing countries relying on their rice supply from India being hit especially hard.

U.S. Rice Farmers Navigate Uncertain Waters

While developing countries grapple with supply shortages, U.S. rice farmers are wrestling with an entirely different beast: competition. The new market dynamics, coupled with government-supported rice industries abroad, have put U.S. rice farmers in a challenging position. To help them weather this storm, Congress has allocated $250 million in supplemental funding to prevent a potential economic collapse.

Global Rice Market in Flux

As the global rice market undergoes transformation, other countries are also reevaluating their policies. For instance, the Bangladesh Rice Exporters Association has requested the commerce ministry to lift the export ban on aromatic rice to protect their international market share. The ministry had banned the export of aromatic rice in June 2022 to control local market prices. However, considering the high overseas demand for Bangladeshi rice varieties, the ministry may allow aromatic rice export on a case-to-case basis.

With India’s export restrictions, global rice prices have reached record highs, threatening food security for millions and the livelihoods of rice farmers globally. The present situation underscores the delicate balance between national food security concerns and global staple food export dependencies. This crisis is not just about rice—it’s about the intricate interplay of geopolitics, economics, and food security, making it a compelling narrative of our times.

