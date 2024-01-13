en English
India

India’s Republic Day Parade to Spotlight Indigenous Military Technology and Women in Defence

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
India’s Republic Day Parade to Spotlight Indigenous Military Technology and Women in Defence

In an illustrious display of its indigenous military prowess, India is set to stage an array of homegrown weapon systems and platforms at this year’s Republic Day parade. The event, marking the nation’s 75th Republic Day, will be graced by the French President Emmanuel Macron, who will attend as the chief guest. This marks the sixth occasion a French leader has been the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two nations.

A Showcase of Indigenous Weapon Systems

Leading the showcase will be the LCH Prachand, India’s first indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter, designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The helicopter is a testament to India’s advances in defence technology, equipped with modern stealth capabilities, robust armor, and night attack potential—attributes that make it a formidable asset in ground attacks and aerial combat.

Alongside the LCH Prachand, the parade will feature the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and Nag anti-tank missiles developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Nag missile, with its ‘Fire & Forget’ and ‘Top Attack’ capabilities, can engage enemy tanks under various conditions, further augmenting India’s ground warfare capabilities.

Armoured and Specialist Vehicles on Display

Other indigenous armoured and specialist vehicles, including the Quick Fighting Reaction Vehicle, Light Specialist Vehicle, and the All Terrain Vehicle, will also be part of the parade. These platforms reflect India’s significant strides in native manufacturing and defence technology. Not to be missed are the T-90 tank, BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle, Drone jammers, Advanced Sarvatra bridge, and Medium Range Surface to Air Missile launcher with multi-function radar—powerful symbols of India’s robust defence machinery.

Women in Defence: A Growing Presence

As a testament to the growing role of women in the Indian defence forces, the parade will feature 60 female soldiers in a tri-services all-women marching contingent. This is a significant highlight of the event and a representation of the increasing participation of women in military roles, further emphasizing India’s progress in not only defence technology but also gender equality in the forces.

0
India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

