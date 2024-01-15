en English
Economy

India’s Remarkable Strides in Poverty Reduction: 240 Million Lifted from Poverty in Nine Years

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
India's Remarkable Strides in Poverty Reduction: 240 Million Lifted from Poverty in Nine Years

In a remarkable stride towards inclusive growth, India has witnessed a significant reduction in multidimensional poverty over the last nine years, with close to 24.82 crore (248.2 million) people breaking free from the shackles of poverty. The national Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), a critical parameter measuring poverty, reveals a sharp decline from 29.17% in the fiscal year 2013-14 to a mere 11.28% in 2022-23. This reduction of 17.89 percentage points marks a major milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to improve living standards for its vast population.

Leading the Charge: Uttar Pradesh and Other States

Among the Indian states, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been at the forefront of this transformative journey, witnessing the most substantial declines in poverty. The pace of this decline, particularly the poverty headcount ratio, has notably accelerated in recent years, indicating the effectiveness of various government initiatives implemented during this period.

Government Initiatives: Catalysts for Change

Government programs such as Poshan Abhiyan, Anemia Mukt Bharat, and the Targeted Public Distribution System have played a pivotal role in this poverty reduction. These initiatives, aimed at enhancing access to healthcare and food security, have significantly contributed to improving the quality of life for millions of Indians. In addition to these, various other programs addressing crucial areas like maternal health, clean cooking fuel distribution, electricity coverage, and housing have also played a crucial role in reducing poverty.

A Journey of Transformation Under Modi’s Tenure

The steep decline in poverty coincides with the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, suggesting that the policies implemented by his administration have been instrumental in driving this transformation. While the performance of states in poverty reduction varies, there has been visible progress in reducing inter-state disparities in multidimensional poverty. The reduction in poverty is seen as a significant milestone for India as it continues to strive for inclusive growth and improved living standards for its population.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

