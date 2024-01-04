India’s Real Estate Market 2024: Infrastructural Developments to Reshape Residential Activity

The year 2024 forecasts a seismic shift in India’s real estate market, courtesy of extensive infrastructure developments such as the inauguration of new metro lines, expressways, and airports. This leap in infrastructural enhancements is projected to not only homogenize residential activity but also substantially boost property valuations in affected areas.

Uniform Development Across Key Residential Zones

Badal Yagnik, CEO of Colliers India, emphasizes that the completion of these infrastructure projects will dramatically improve the connectivity of peripheral regions with central and suburban locations. The ripple effect of this connectivity is likely to lead to uniform development across key residential zones. Real estate developers are already eyeing unexplored territories, including tier II and III cities, where they foresee higher returns and an escalating demand for gated community living spaces. Cities such as Vadodara, Nashik, Lucknow, and Jaipur exhibit high investment potential, according to industry experts.

Real Estate Markets To Watch

Specific real estate markets that are expected to gain traction include Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon, where property rates fluctuate between ₹8,000 to ₹20,000 per sq ft, and rental rates commence at ₹20,000 per month. Noida’s Sector 150 and areas along the Yamuna Expressway are also projected to thrive, courtesy of their proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport. Mumbai too, is set to witness substantial price hikes, especially along the Navi Mumbai Metro and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, with Taloja and Ulwe being the hotspots. South Mumbai continues to be a high-end market, housing significant redevelopment projects.

Rise in Bengaluru’s Property Prices

The impact of new metro lines on the rental markets is already palpable in Bengaluru. Areas like Indiranagar, Koramangala, and Whitefield have experienced a surge in property prices following the complete operationalization of the Purple Line. These infrastructure-influenced trends are set to redefine the residential real estate landscape, drawing the attention of both investors and end-users.