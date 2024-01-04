en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Real Estate Market 2024: Infrastructural Developments to Reshape Residential Activity

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
India’s Real Estate Market 2024: Infrastructural Developments to Reshape Residential Activity

The year 2024 forecasts a seismic shift in India’s real estate market, courtesy of extensive infrastructure developments such as the inauguration of new metro lines, expressways, and airports. This leap in infrastructural enhancements is projected to not only homogenize residential activity but also substantially boost property valuations in affected areas.

Uniform Development Across Key Residential Zones

Badal Yagnik, CEO of Colliers India, emphasizes that the completion of these infrastructure projects will dramatically improve the connectivity of peripheral regions with central and suburban locations. The ripple effect of this connectivity is likely to lead to uniform development across key residential zones. Real estate developers are already eyeing unexplored territories, including tier II and III cities, where they foresee higher returns and an escalating demand for gated community living spaces. Cities such as Vadodara, Nashik, Lucknow, and Jaipur exhibit high investment potential, according to industry experts.

Real Estate Markets To Watch

Specific real estate markets that are expected to gain traction include Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon, where property rates fluctuate between ₹8,000 to ₹20,000 per sq ft, and rental rates commence at ₹20,000 per month. Noida’s Sector 150 and areas along the Yamuna Expressway are also projected to thrive, courtesy of their proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport. Mumbai too, is set to witness substantial price hikes, especially along the Navi Mumbai Metro and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, with Taloja and Ulwe being the hotspots. South Mumbai continues to be a high-end market, housing significant redevelopment projects.

Rise in Bengaluru’s Property Prices

The impact of new metro lines on the rental markets is already palpable in Bengaluru. Areas like Indiranagar, Koramangala, and Whitefield have experienced a surge in property prices following the complete operationalization of the Purple Line. These infrastructure-influenced trends are set to redefine the residential real estate landscape, drawing the attention of both investors and end-users.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
37 seconds ago
Karnataka High Court Takes Firm Stance Against Manual Scavenging
The High Court of Karnataka, in a landmark move, has taken a resolute stand against the persistent practice of manual scavenging within the state. The court’s action comes in the wake of the grave realization that, despite prohibitions and directives issued by the Supreme Court, this inhuman and degrading practice continues to persist, a fact
Karnataka High Court Takes Firm Stance Against Manual Scavenging
Surge in Drug Seizures Amidst Decline in Drug-Related Arrests
5 mins ago
Surge in Drug Seizures Amidst Decline in Drug-Related Arrests
Rajshri Deshpande Speaks on Backlash from 'Sacred Games', Calls for Industry Change
5 mins ago
Rajshri Deshpande Speaks on Backlash from 'Sacred Games', Calls for Industry Change
Revealed: What CEOs and CXOs are Looking for in Jobs in 2024
2 mins ago
Revealed: What CEOs and CXOs are Looking for in Jobs in 2024
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
2 mins ago
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Pune Taxis Get a Fare Overhaul: New Rates Effective from New Year
3 mins ago
Pune Taxis Get a Fare Overhaul: New Rates Effective from New Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
14 seconds
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
44 seconds
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
1 min
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
2 mins
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
2 mins
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
2 mins
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
4 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app