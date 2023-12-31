en English
India

India’s Railway Sector Takes a Leap Forward: PM’s Office Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:29 pm EST
India’s Railway Sector Takes a Leap Forward: PM’s Office Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains

On December 30, 2023, a significant milestone was marked in India’s railway sector as Prime Minister’s Office waved the virtual flag-off for the Vande Bharat trains in the southern region of the country. In a broader context, this initiative is a part of the country’s determined efforts to modernize and revamp the railway infrastructure. The Vande Bharat trains, a series of advanced semi-high-speed, fully air-conditioned trains, promise modern amenities and an elevated level of passenger comfort. The design allows these trains to operate at speeds considerably higher than traditional ones, effectively reducing travel times between major cities.

The Vande Bharat Initiative

The current fleet of Vande Bharat trains comprises 41 services, including sixteen 16-car services and twenty-five 8-car services. Although the government initially aimed for 75 services by August 2023, marking 75 years of Indian independence, the target is now extended to August 2024. The Prime Minister’s Office flagged off eight new trains, comprising 2 Amrit Bharat and 6 Vande Bharat trains, from the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station. These trains boast of improved facilities for passengers, non-air-conditioned coaches, and locos at both ends, contributing to better acceleration.

Boosting Regional Connectivity and Economy

The introduction and subsequent expansion of these Vande Bharat trains are expected to bolster regional connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and provide a sustainable mode of travel for the public. The virtual flag-off ceremony garnered extensive media coverage, reflecting the event’s significance and the anticipation surrounding the Vande Bharat trains’ roll-out across the country.

Multiple Mega-Projects in the Pipeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch several mega-projects for the country, including eight new trains, during his visit to Ayodhya. Out of these, six are Vande Bharat Express and two are Amrit Bharat trains. The Vande Bharat Express train is already in service on multiple routes across India. In contrast, Amrit Bharat is a new addition to the Indian Railways, featuring non air-conditioned coaches and a speed potential of 130 kmph. Both Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express trains are deemed to be faster and more comfortable than the older trains running on these routes.

India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

