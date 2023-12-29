en English
Agriculture

India’s Push for Green Economy: New Incentives for Ethanol Production

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:13 am EST
Indian public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have unveiled an incentive of Rs 6.87 per litre to stimulate ethanol production from C-heavy molasses. The move aims to enhance the production and availability of ethanol for use in the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, a key initiative designed to promote a green economy. The move marks an upshift in the price of ethanol from C-heavy molasses from Rs 49.41 to Rs 56.28 per litre. Despite the incentive, India’s ambitious targets for ethanol-blended petrol face potential setbacks due to restrictions on the use of cane juice or syrup for ethanol production and limitations on sugar diversion for ethanol production.

Striving Towards a Green Economy

The announcement of Rs 6.87 per litre incentive is part of the broader strategy by the government to reduce dependence on imported oil and promote the use of clean, renewable fuels. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri expressed optimism that this incentive will contribute to farmers’ prosperity, foreign exchange savings, and a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. The government has set a target of achieving 20% blending of ethanol with petrol by 2025 under the Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme.

Roadblocks in Ethanol Production

However, even with these incentives, the ambitious target faces challenges. The Food Ministry has restricted the use of cane juice or syrup for ethanol production, and the government has limited sugar diversion for ethanol production to mitigate the impact on sugar availability. The halt of ethanol production from sugarcane juice in 2023-24 could potentially cause setbacks. As of April 2023, India has initiated the rollout of 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol (E20), with full availability expected soon.

Future Prospects and Challenges

The introduction of E20 is part of the government’s strategy to decrease oil imports, enhance energy security, reduce carbon emissions, and improve air quality. The government has moved up the timeline for achieving E20 from 2030 to 2025. Despite the promising prospects, the high production cost of ethanol in India and the dependency on agricultural commodities as feedstock present significant challenges. In the midst of these challenges, start-ups like Ecoil are securing funding to enhance their biofuel production, lending a glimpse of hope to the future of India’s biofuel sector.

Agriculture Environmental Science India
Dil Bar Irshad

