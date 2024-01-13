India’s Pursuit for Permanent UNSC Membership Gains Momentum: EAM S Jaishankar

In a significant development regarding India’s foreign relations, its External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, during a townhall meeting in Nagpur, underscored the escalating global endorsement for India’s permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He candidly stated that such prestigious positions are not handed over easily and at times, need to be actively pursued.

India’s Stance on Global Platforms

Jaishankar cited the successful G20 presidency and the ‘New Delhi Declaration’ as compelling proof of India’s ability to contribute significantly to the UNSC. He also expressed his thoughts on the changing relevance of the UN and the challenges it currently faces. He pointed out that the UN had more significance in the 1950s-60s, but as the global landscape evolved with an increasing number of nations, it became easier for the five permanent members to dominate the less influential countries.

Questioning the Status Quo

The minister highlighted the fact that the current five permanent members of the UNSC are not the world’s five largest economies, suggesting that the existing global order is ripe for questioning. He noted that other nations are growing in confidence, willing to challenge and disagree with the prevailing power distribution. The minister’s comments underscored the importance of reshaping narratives, negotiating, and creating fair systems.

Trade and Power Dynamics

Jaishankar also touched upon the issue of free trade, pointing out the selective practices or ‘cherry picking’ that some nations adopt to maintain their leads. As a member of the G4 group, India has served as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for eight terms and is actively seeking permanent membership. The recent endorsement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for India’s candidature as a permanent UNSC member signifies a noteworthy support to India’s bid.