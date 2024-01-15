India's Public Sector Banks Initiate Major Overhaul of Lending Processes

India's Public Sector Banks (PSBs) are embarking on a significant transformation of their lending processes as part of a comprehensive roadmap scheduled until the financial year 2026. This initiative, developed in collaboration with the government, is aimed at enhancing risk assessment and profitability measurements for high-value borrowers.

Shifting Lending Practices

The PSBs are revamping their procedures to establish a risk-based profitability measurement framework. This framework involves more detailed and frequent evaluations of the securities pledged by borrowers and an expansion of early warning signals to detect and lend support to borrowers in financial distress. A key goal is the transition from traditional asset-based lending to transaction- and cash-flow-based lending, leveraging new technology to improve lending decisions.

Enhancing Deposit Mix

Alongside these changes, PSBs are focusing on increasing the proportion of current and savings accounts within their deposit mix. The Bank of Baroda, a prominent public sector bank in India, has launched a new 'bob-360 deposit scheme'. This scheme offers an annual interest rate of 7.60 per cent for senior citizens and 7.10 per cent for general fixed deposit account holders. It aims to attract depositors seeking higher interest rates and assured returns for shorter time periods and helps the bank increase its share of short-term retail term deposits, thereby managing its cost of deposits effectively.

Updating Risk Management Practices

Updating their risk management practices is another essential aspect of the banks' strategies. This includes improving their balance sheets and market capitalization. Yes Bank Ltd., a private-sector lender, posted the highest percentage increase in market capitalization among Indian banks in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, as it made significant progress in mending its balance sheet. Punjab National Bank followed closely with a quarterly increase of 19.4% to 1.054 trillion in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023.

These changes are driven by the government's directive for PSBs to adopt more sophisticated and technology-driven lending methodologies that can better manage risks and focus on profitability. As we navigate further into 2024, it will be intriguing to see how these changes affect the dynamics of India's banking sector.