Business

India’s Private Consumption Growth Hits a Low, Sparking Economic Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
India’s advance estimate of national income for fiscal year 2023-24 has unveiled a startling figure: a mere 4.4% growth in private consumption. This figure, alarmingly low in comparison to historical data, has sparked widespread concern about the robustness of consumption within the Indian economy. The last time similar low growth rates were recorded was in 2008-09, during the Global Financial Crisis.

Consumer Durables Production Takes a Hit

The severity of the situation becomes more apparent when examining the downturn in consumer durables production. The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to a 48-month low of 3.9% in December. The tepid growth in rural areas and weak demand conditions have exacerbated the situation, leading to a conundrum of declining core inflation amidst strong economic growth.

Underlying Weaknesses and Economic Implications

The current trend reflects potential underlying weaknesses in economic growth and consumer confidence, raising critical questions about the overall health of the banking sector. This slowdown in private consumption growth is the lowest in many years, barring the year 2020-21, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anticipation for Quarterly Earnings Reports

This context has also set the stage for anticipation regarding the upcoming quarterly earnings reports. It has further intensified discussions about the necessity for measures to support the banking sector and the need for a second green revolution in India. The Modi government’s second term has seen the general CPI average 5.8%, compared to 4.3% in its previous term, highlighting the continuing worries around food inflation and sluggishness in the rural output and services sector growth.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

