en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

India’s Premier Institutions Unveil Scholarships for 2023: Aiding Talent, Advocating Excellence

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
India’s Premier Institutions Unveil Scholarships for 2023: Aiding Talent, Advocating Excellence

India’s top-tier educational institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and other distinguished universities, have commenced several scholarship programs for the year 2023. This progressive move aims to overcome financial barriers, celebrate academic excellence, and invest in the promising future leaders of society.

Alumni-Powered Initiatives and Collaborative Scholarships

One such initiative is the IIM A Endowment Fund, an alumni-powered scholarship program at IIM Ahmedabad. Another noteworthy scholarship has been introduced in partnership with Cargill, a US-based global food and agricultural corporation. These scholarships are not only a testament to these institutions’ commitment to academic excellence but also an embodiment of their enduring relationships with their alumni and global partners.

(Read Also: Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended)

Empowering the Deserving with Financial Assistance

Other merit-based scholarships, women-centered initiatives, and exclusive scholarships for JEE Advanced toppers have also been launched to promote inclusion and recognize talent. For instance, the Scholarships for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities 2023–2024, backed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India, aims to foster high-quality education among disabled students. The program offers complete financial assistance for postgraduate degree or diploma programs in any field at prestigious universities. It is expected to approve 160 scholarships annually, distributed among all of India’s states and union territories.

(Read Also: Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya)

Commemorating Legacy, Fostering Future

The Pratidana initiative by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) introduces scholarships funded by a donation of Rs 20 lakh. The Sita Ram and Ajudhia Devi Scholarships and the Bhagwati and Mulk Raj Mahajan Scholarships, named in honor of the parents of Madan Mohan Kayastha and Santosh Kayastha (Mahajan) respectively, reflect these institutions’ dedication to fostering intellectual growth and honoring their benefactors’ legacies. These scholarships not only provide financial relief but also serve as a beacon of appreciation for the intellectual talent of the students.

Read More

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rawalpindi Women University Funfair: A Blend of Entertainment, Learning, and Community Engagement

By Rizwan Shah

Telangana's New Congress Government to Form State Advisory Council for Educational Reforms and Youth Employability

By Rafia Tasleem

Former Teacher Emily Lehneis Sentenced for Sexual Relationship with Student

By BNN Correspondents

Former Byju's Executive Asheesh Sharma Steps Up as KnowledgeHut's New CEO

By Rafia Tasleem

A New Era in Tech Education: Newton School and Rishihood University Op ...
@Education · 8 mins
A New Era in Tech Education: Newton School and Rishihood University Op ...
heart comment 0
The Transformative Power of Digital Education in Africa

By BNN Correspondents

The Transformative Power of Digital Education in Africa
BISEP Announces Examination Schedule and Fee Structure for 2024

By Rizwan Shah

BISEP Announces Examination Schedule and Fee Structure for 2024
Ministry of Education Enforces Cholera Preventive Measures in Schools

By Safak Costu

Ministry of Education Enforces Cholera Preventive Measures in Schools
Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program: A Beacon of Hope for Youth and Environment

By Rizwan Shah

Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program: A Beacon of Hope for Youth and Environment
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government's 'Processed' Asylum Claims Draw Criticism Amid Unresolved Cases
7 seconds
UK Government's 'Processed' Asylum Claims Draw Criticism Amid Unresolved Cases
Fakenham Racecourse Cancels Races over Safety Concerns
18 seconds
Fakenham Racecourse Cancels Races over Safety Concerns
Paralympian Reece Dunn Bags £140,000 Prize from BOTB
43 seconds
Paralympian Reece Dunn Bags £140,000 Prize from BOTB
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
1 min
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
1 min
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
Trump's Trial and Michigan's Senate Primary: A Political Whirlwind
1 min
Trump's Trial and Michigan's Senate Primary: A Political Whirlwind
Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders
2 mins
Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders
Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup
2 mins
Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup
North Carolina Ushers in New Legislative Reality with 16 New Laws
2 mins
North Carolina Ushers in New Legislative Reality with 16 New Laws
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app