India’s Power Utilities to See Capex-Driven Growth: Citi Research

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
India’s Power Utilities to See Capex-Driven Growth: Citi Research

Regulated power utilities in India are set to experience a surge in earnings growth attributed to increased capital expenditure and the steady incorporation of renewable energy sources, according to a recent note by Citi Research. The renowned financial institution forecasts that by 2024, India will witness a rise in peak power deficits, further widening capex opportunities for these utilities.

Resilience Amidst Growth

Citi Research projects that the power demand in India is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5-5.5%. This growth is primarily driven by two factors: potential increases in peak power shortages and significant improvements in the performance of Distribution Companies (Discoms). Discoms have shown progress through reduced Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses and the adoption of improved payment practices. The upcoming news of peak power deficits is suggested to support a sustained revaluation of the sector.

Reforms and Impacts

Reforms aimed at resolving Discom payment delays and decreasing AT&C losses are projected to positively impact the trading multiples of regulated utilities. These measures are expected to foster prolific growth, enabling the sector to maintain resilience amidst these changes. Among the companies within the sector, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India are highlighted as Citi’s top choices, reflecting their robust potential for growth in the medium term.

Renewable Energy: A Promising Future

2023 was a landmark year for India’s solar sector, with over 13 GW of capacity additions. Wind energy also crossed the 3 GW capacity mark, marking a strong recovery for renewable energy in India. The country’s total solar module manufacturing capacity reached an impressive 60 GW, exporting around 3,900 MW of solar modules. The sharp decline in the global prices of solar cells and modules led to significant disruptions in the solar market, furthering India’s growth in this sector. The Central Electricity Authority’s latest report indicates a burgeoning need for energy storage systems in India, a need that was met with more than 8 GW of ESS tenders awarded in the country in 2023.

