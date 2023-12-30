en English
India

India’s PMO Virtually Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains in Southern Region: A Leap in Railway Services

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:59 am EST


On December 30, 2023, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of India virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat trains in the country’s southern region, marking a significant leap in the nation’s railway services. This initiative is part of India’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its railway infrastructure, offering citizens faster, more efficient travel options. As an indigenous initiative, the Vande Bharat trains are a physical manifestation of the government’s commitment to improving transportation across the nation.

Vande Bharat Trains: A Technological Leap

Currently, there are 41 Vande Bharat trains in operation, including 16 16-car services and 25 8-car services. The government aims to roll out 75 Vande Bharat services by August 2024. The trains, designed to travel at high speeds, significantly reduce travel time. Equipped with modern amenities, the trains enhance passenger comfort and convenience. For instance, the Vande Bharat Express, an AC chair car train, is self-propelled with a speed potential of 160 kmph. On the other hand, the Amrit Bharat trains, which are also part of the Vande Bharat initiative, are non-air-conditioned trains with second-class unreserved and sleeper coaches, running on a push-pull technology with a speed potential of 130 kmph.

Boosting Connectivity and Economic Growth

The introduction of the Vande Bharat trains in the southern region is expected to boost connectivity and stimulate economic growth. The new trains, operating between Bengaluru – Coimbatore and Mangaluru – Madgaon, are likely to benefit students, business people, and tourists alike. The Bengaluru – Coimbatore route, covering a distance of 380 kilometers in roughly six hours, and the Mangaluru – Madgaon route, connecting two coastal cities in 4.45 hours, are prime examples of the enhanced connectivity. These developments not only strengthen the regional rail infrastructure but also promote easier and more efficient travel.

Flagging Off: An Event of National Significance

The virtual flag-off event likely saw the participation of various government officials, railway authorities, and stakeholders, underlining the collaborative effort towards India’s transport development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to launch eight new trains, including six Vande Bharat Express and two Amrit Bharat trains. The new Vande Bharat trains include routes such as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt, Mangalore-Madgaon, Jalna-Mumbai, and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal. This event underscores the government’s commitment to an improved transportation system and the modernization of India’s railway system.



Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

