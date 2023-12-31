India’s PMO Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains: A Leap in Modernizing Rail Infrastructure

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of India has virtually flagged off new Vande Bharat trains, a major stride in India’s bid to modernize its rail infrastructure. These semi-high-speed trains aim to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and provide a more comfortable journey for passengers, boosting economic activity through easier and faster movement of people across different regions.

Unveiling a New Era in Railways

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. The redevelopment of the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, costing over Rs 240 crore, equips it with modern features. The Amrit Bharat train, an LHB push-pull train with non-air-conditioned coaches and locos at both ends, promises better acceleration.

Vande Bharat: A Step Towards Transformation

Modi flagged off six new Vande Bharat Trains, along with dedicating three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to fortify the rail infrastructure in the region. The introduction of these trains underlies the government’s commitment to improving rail services and promoting technological upgrades within the Indian Railways.

Boosting Regional Development

The PMO inaugurated Vande Bharat trains as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express. Rail projects worth over 41,000 crore rupees are running in Jammu and Kashmir, with more than 6,000 crore rupees allocated for the region’s development in the Union Budget. The Vande Bharat Express is viewed as a New Year gift to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi inaugurated six new Vande Bharat trains, including the one that will run between New Delhi and Katra, bringing the Jammu region at par with Varanasi to have two Vande Bharat Express trains. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the Valley will be linked with the rest of the country early next year. Additionally, a helicopter service between Katra and Shiv Khori, the cave shrine of Lord Shiva located in Ransoo area of Reasi district, has been announced.

The Prime Minister inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore at Ayodhya Dham. These include projects for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and other projects across Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration of the newly built Ayodhya Airport, named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, is part of these developments.

The Prime Minister expressed delight that the first Amrit Bharat train is going through Ayodhya. These trains have been designed keeping in mind the dignity in the life of the poor, highlighting the sense of service to those who often travel long distances due to their work and those who do not have that much income, yet are entitled to modern facilities and comfortable travel.

