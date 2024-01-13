en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

India’s PM-eBus Sewa Scheme: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
India’s PM-eBus Sewa Scheme: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility

Indian Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, has announced the issuance of tenders for electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme. The initiative, part of Puri’s urban mobility initiatives, is a significant step to bolster urban mobility and reduce pollution in urban areas.

Revitalizing Urban Mobility

The PM-eBus Sewa scheme, launched on August 16, 2023, aims to deploy 10,000 electric buses in 169 cities across India using a public-private partnership (PPP) model. This initiative will not only enhance urban mobility but also significantly reduce carbon emissions, contributing to India’s commitment to tackle climate change. Electric buses, with their zero-emissions electric propulsion systems, are a vital part of this strategy.

Urban Infrastructure and Transport

Alongside this, Puri highlighted that 181 cities will see infrastructure improvements under green urban mobility initiatives. India’s metro rail systems have achieved a significant milestone, amassing over one crore daily ridership. Delhi Metro alone accounts for 72 lakh daily passengers as of August 2023, indicating a substantial reliance on public transport in urban areas.

Investment in Urban Development and Housing

On the front of urban housing, there has been a significant surge in investment since 2014, with ₹18.07 lakh crore invested in urban development – a twelve-fold increase from the previous decade. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 118.63 lakh houses have been approved, marking a substantial increase compared to earlier schemes. The PM SVANidhi scheme, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has provided support to 58.89 lakh urban street vendors through collateral-free micro-credit loans.

In conclusion, Puri addressed the issue of some opposition-ruled states not implementing Central schemes, suggesting they prefer to present these projects as their own. However, the national focus remains on enhancing urban mobility, reducing emissions, and improving urban living standards across the board.

0
Automotive India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
23 seconds ago
Multi-Vehicle Collision on Los Angeles Freeway Leads to Six Hospitalizations
A disquieting incident unfolded on the 5 Freeway near Esperanza Street in Los Angeles, leaving six individuals hospitalized. The unfortunate event, a multi-vehicle collision, involved at least six vehicles and resulted in a number of injuries. The victims, whose ages and genders remain undisclosed, were swiftly transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention. A
Multi-Vehicle Collision on Los Angeles Freeway Leads to Six Hospitalizations
Record-Breaking EV Sales and Futuristic Innovations Unveiled at CES
2 hours ago
Record-Breaking EV Sales and Futuristic Innovations Unveiled at CES
Hertz to Sell Off Electric Vehicles Amid Rising Repair Costs
2 hours ago
Hertz to Sell Off Electric Vehicles Amid Rising Repair Costs
Delhi Vehicle Owners Sidestep Scrapping Rules, Opt to Sell or Move Old Vehicles
21 mins ago
Delhi Vehicle Owners Sidestep Scrapping Rules, Opt to Sell or Move Old Vehicles
The Hidden Costs Of Running Your Vehicle On Low Fuel
1 hour ago
The Hidden Costs Of Running Your Vehicle On Low Fuel
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
1 hour ago
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
13 seconds
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
3 mins
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
3 mins
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
4 mins
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
4 mins
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
7 mins
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
7 mins
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
8 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
14 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app