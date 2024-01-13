India’s PM-eBus Sewa Scheme: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility

Indian Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, has announced the issuance of tenders for electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme. The initiative, part of Puri’s urban mobility initiatives, is a significant step to bolster urban mobility and reduce pollution in urban areas.

Revitalizing Urban Mobility

The PM-eBus Sewa scheme, launched on August 16, 2023, aims to deploy 10,000 electric buses in 169 cities across India using a public-private partnership (PPP) model. This initiative will not only enhance urban mobility but also significantly reduce carbon emissions, contributing to India’s commitment to tackle climate change. Electric buses, with their zero-emissions electric propulsion systems, are a vital part of this strategy.

Urban Infrastructure and Transport

Alongside this, Puri highlighted that 181 cities will see infrastructure improvements under green urban mobility initiatives. India’s metro rail systems have achieved a significant milestone, amassing over one crore daily ridership. Delhi Metro alone accounts for 72 lakh daily passengers as of August 2023, indicating a substantial reliance on public transport in urban areas.

Investment in Urban Development and Housing

On the front of urban housing, there has been a significant surge in investment since 2014, with ₹18.07 lakh crore invested in urban development – a twelve-fold increase from the previous decade. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 118.63 lakh houses have been approved, marking a substantial increase compared to earlier schemes. The PM SVANidhi scheme, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has provided support to 58.89 lakh urban street vendors through collateral-free micro-credit loans.

In conclusion, Puri addressed the issue of some opposition-ruled states not implementing Central schemes, suggesting they prefer to present these projects as their own. However, the national focus remains on enhancing urban mobility, reducing emissions, and improving urban living standards across the board.