Automotive

India’s PLI Scheme for Auto Industries Extended by One Year

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries in India has recently extended the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto components industries by an additional year. The revised scheme now covers the financial years 2024 to 2028, an increase from the previous term of 2023 to 2027. The total incentive outlay has witnessed an upward revision, reaching Rs 25,938 crore.

Revised Scheme Details

The revised scheme allows eligible companies to reap benefits for five consecutive financial years, the period ending no later than March 31, 2028. The incentives will begin disbursement in the financial year 2024-25.

Amendments to Level the Playing Field

An important amendment to the scheme stipulates that any applicant company failing to meet the requisite increase in Determined Sales Value over the first year’s threshold will forgo incentives for that year. However, they can regain eligibility for benefits in the subsequent year by achieving a minimum 10 percent year-on-year growth over the first year’s threshold.

Driving Growth and Investments

This modification aims to foster a level playing field among approved companies and safeguard those who have made considerable upfront investments. The PLI scheme has always aimed to boost industrial production and attract investments. With this extension, it is projected to draw investments exceeding Rs 42,500 crore and create employment opportunities for over 7.5 lakh individuals. The primary objective remains to stimulate the manufacturing of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, signifying a critical move towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

Automotive Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

