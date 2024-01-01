India’s PLI Scheme for Auto Industries Extended by One Year

The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries in India has recently extended the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto components industries by an additional year. The revised scheme now covers the financial years 2024 to 2028, an increase from the previous term of 2023 to 2027. The total incentive outlay has witnessed an upward revision, reaching Rs 25,938 crore.

Revised Scheme Details

The revised scheme allows eligible companies to reap benefits for five consecutive financial years, the period ending no later than March 31, 2028. The incentives will begin disbursement in the financial year 2024-25.

Amendments to Level the Playing Field

An important amendment to the scheme stipulates that any applicant company failing to meet the requisite increase in Determined Sales Value over the first year’s threshold will forgo incentives for that year. However, they can regain eligibility for benefits in the subsequent year by achieving a minimum 10 percent year-on-year growth over the first year’s threshold.

Driving Growth and Investments

This modification aims to foster a level playing field among approved companies and safeguard those who have made considerable upfront investments. The PLI scheme has always aimed to boost industrial production and attract investments. With this extension, it is projected to draw investments exceeding Rs 42,500 crore and create employment opportunities for over 7.5 lakh individuals. The primary objective remains to stimulate the manufacturing of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, signifying a critical move towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.