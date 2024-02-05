India's PFCE Growth to Hit Two-Decade Low in FY24 Amid Sectoral Slowdowns

In an announcement that has sent ripples through India's economic landscape, the National Statistical Office (NSO) has projected a mere 4.4% growth in Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) for FY24. This marks the lowest growth rate in over two decades, underscoring the effect of a slowdown in key sectors.

Deceleration in Key Sectors

The Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, shed light on the factors behind this sluggish PFCE growth. The moderation in agriculture and allied sectors' growth, coupled with a slowdown in the services sector, has been pinpointed as the key culprits. The growth of the agriculture sector is expected to hit an eight-year low at 1.8%, while the services sector's growth is likely to dip to 7.7% from 9.4% in FY23.

PFCE Growth at a Decade Low

The PFCE growth for Q2 FY24 is estimated to be 3.1%, the lowest in over a decade, barring the pandemic-affected Q2 FY21. This comes on the heels of a 6.0% growth in Q1 FY24. The marginal negative growth in real rural wages for lower-income households has raised concerns over the tepid rural demand, potentially exacerbating the economic slowdown.

A Silver Lining in Manufacturing and GST Revenue

Despite the gloomy PFCE projections, the manufacturing sector stands as a beacon of hope, predicted to grow at 6.5% in FY24, a significant leap from 1.3% in FY23. Additionally, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue, a broad reflection of consumption trends, has registered a growth of 12% in the first 10 months of FY24. While it's important to note that GST data doesn't fully capture consumption due to exemptions and exclusions, it's a positive indicator in a challenging economic climate.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her interim-Budget speech, underscored the role of GST in simplifying the tax regime, reducing compliance burdens, and expanding the tax base since its inception. As India navigates these economic headwinds, the hope lies in strategic policy interventions and sector-specific remedies to spur consumption and drive growth.