India’s Persistent Power Hunger: Doubling Down on Coal Amid Climate Concerns

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
India’s Persistent Power Hunger: Doubling Down on Coal Amid Climate Concerns

India, a country exhibiting an insatiable power demand, is strategizing to stretch beyond its initial goal of doubling coal production capacity by 2030, contradicting global advocacy to limit fossil fuel consumption. Despite the brief contraction in production during 2019-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the nation has witnessed a significant resurgence in coal production, with an increase of nearly 13% in 2021-22, and a subsequent 15% in 2022-23.

Coal: A Persistent Powerhouse in India’s Energy Mix

As per Union Minister for Coal Mines, Pralhad Joshi, coal will persist as a principal source of energy in India for a minimum of the next 40 years. Accounting for approximately three-quarters of India’s power generation, the demand for coal is predicted to escalate, despite plans to augment the nation’s renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030. In 2023, India’s peak power demand reached a record-breaking 240 gigawatts and is projected to hit 256.5 gigawatts by 2024-25.

Government’s Bullish Stance on Coal Production

The Indian government has outlined an ambitious production target of 1 billion tons for the financial year 23-24, with plans to elevate this number if necessary. As of January 6, 2024, the country’s coal production has grown by a remarkable 12.33% to 702.50 million tonnes. The government is aiming to escalate domestic production to 1.31 billion tonnes by 2024-25 and 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030.

Coal Transportation and Domestic Challenges

To address the logistic complexities associated with coal transportation, the ministry is planning to invest approximately Rs 50,000 crore in rail and connectivity projects. Additionally, it encourages the establishment of new power units at coal pit heads to streamline logistics. However, the Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers’ Association (IMCOM) has voiced concerns regarding the flooding of the Indian market with low-cost met coke imports, leading to an unemployment crisis in the Indian met coke industry.

The initial plan of exporting coal by 2025-26 has been suspended due to the surging domestic energy demand, marking a significant strategic shift in India’s energy policy.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

