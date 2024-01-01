en English
Automotive

India’s Passenger Vehicle Industry Sees 4.4% Growth in December

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
India’s Passenger Vehicle industry has seen a growth of 4.4% in wholesale numbers in December, reaching a total of 287,904 units compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. This increase suggests a positive trend in automobile sales in the country, reflecting a dynamic market and robust consumer demand.

Riding High on SUVs and Electrics

Significant contributors to the record sales this year have been the demand for SUVs, which registered a 26% growth year-on-year, and electric passenger vehicles, which reached a new high of 81,870 units. Specifically, Tata Motors maintained its leadership in the electric passenger vehicle market, owning a 73% market share, followed by MG Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra. Additionally, luxury carmakers, spearheaded by BMW India, witnessed a sales growth of 355% year on year.

Stellar Performance Across Brands

Passenger vehicle sales in India reached an unprecedented high of 41.08 lakh units in 2023, marking an 8.3% increase from the previous year. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported their highest-ever annual sales in 2023. The growth was majorly driven by SUVs, which accounted for nearly half of the total dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, and the increase in average vehicle price did not deter the sales growth.

Outlook for 2024

Despite the success in 2023, automakers anticipate a moderation in the growth rate in 2024 due to fulfillment of pent-up demand, optimal stock levels, and high auto loan rates. However, with the continuous rise in the popularity of SUVs and electric vehicles, the industry remains optimistic about the future. This data provides valuable insights for investors, companies, and analysts to understand the current state of the automobile industry and make informed decisions regarding investments and strategies.

Automotive Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

