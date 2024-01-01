en English
Automotive

India’s Passenger Vehicle Industry Records Growth Despite December’s Traditional Slump

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
December has traditionally been a month of inventory clearances and limited dispatches for vehicle dealers in India. However, the last month of 2023 witnessed a 4.4% increase in wholesale numbers year-on-year in the Passenger Vehicle (PV) industry, reaching 287,904 units. In contrast, December 2022 saw a total of 275,653 PVs dispatched. This upswing in numbers is even more impressive considering the cumulative sales from April to December of the fiscal year, which experienced a 7.6% increase.

Record Sales in Calendar Year 2023

The calendar year 2023 recorded an 8.3% increase in sales, selling 41,08,000 units. This feat marks the first time the domestic PV market crossed 40 lakh sales in a year. Despite the overall success, the largest carmaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki, reported a 6.46% decrease in domestic PV sales and a 5.86% drop in total domestic sales. The company attributes this decline to maintaining low stock levels at dealerships.

Major Players in the Industry

Hyundai Motor India, the second-largest PV maker, saw a 10% increase in domestic wholesales in December and a 9% rise in total sales for 2023. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) reported a 24% increase in domestic PV sales and overall vehicle sales, including exports. Tata Motors enjoyed a 9% increase in total PV sales, which included electric vehicles. Toyota Kirloskar Motor and MG Motor India also reported increases in their domestic sales for 2023.

Electric and SUVs Drive the Market

The electric passenger vehicle sales reached an unprecedented high of 81,870 units in CY2023, fueled by increased availability, consumer demand, and expanding charging infrastructure. Sales of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) also rose in December, accounting for one in every two vehicles sold. The sale of passenger vehicles in India breached the four million units mark for the first time in 2023, primarily driven by the robust growth in the sale of SUVs.

Automotive Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

