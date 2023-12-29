India’s OMCs Fuel Ethanol Production with Incentive for C-heavy Molasses

In a strategic move towards a greener and more self-sufficient energy future, India’s Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced an incentive of ₹6.87 per litre for ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses. This step resonates with the government’s progressive agenda to increase ethanol blending in petrol, thereby enhancing energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and providing robust support to the agricultural sector.

Revamping Biofuel Production

The incentive is anticipated to stimulate sugar mills and distilleries, encouraging them to augment ethanol output. As a by-product of sugar production, C-heavy molasses serves as a cost-effective feedstock for ethanol production. Therefore, the initiative is dual-pronged – it not only expands the availability of biofuel for blending with petrol but also presents economic benefits to farmers by creating an additional revenue stream from the sale of molasses.

A Sustainable Energy Ecosystem

The promotion of ethanol as an alternative fuel is part of India’s broader blueprint to cut down on oil imports and transition towards a more sustainable and self-reliant energy ecosystem. The government has fixed an ambitious target of achieving 20% ethanol blending with petrol by 2025 under the Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme. This strategic initiative is a significant stride in India’s journey towards that goal.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising prospects, high production costs and dependency on agricultural commodities pose challenges. However, these hurdles are being addressed innovatively. For instance, Ecoil, a startup in Jaipur, has secured funding to enhance biofuel production from used cooking oil. Moreover, the India Ethanol Market is projected to reach US $6.83 Billion by 2030, indicating a booming potential for growth in this sector.