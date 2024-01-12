en English
India’s New Urban Housing Scheme: A Beacon for Low and Middle-Income Groups

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
In a significant move towards affordable urban housing, the Indian government is on the verge of concluding a novel home loan interest subsidy scheme catering to low and middle-income groups. Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, disclosed this impending initiative, designed to replace the erstwhile Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), a component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) that ceased in March 2021.

Reviving the Urban Housing Dream

The CLSS, during its operation, sanctioned 23.97 lakh houses across India, significantly backed by the union government. The imminent scheme is expected to carry forward this legacy, aiding families residing in rented accommodations, slums, chawls, and unauthorized colonies. It promises to facilitate home ownership by extending bank loans with interest relief, potentially saving families a considerable sum.

A Landmark Year for Urban Governance

2023 is pegged as a milestone year for urban governance in India. Puri emphasized the colossal investment of Rs. 18.07 lakh crores in urban development since 2014. Under the PMAY-U, a staggering 1.18 crore houses have been approved, a substantial rise compared to former housing missions. This new interest subsidy scheme is another feather in the government’s cap, an initiative first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.

Fostering Affordable Housing

The scheme’s specifics include details on maximum household income, subsidy amounts, maximum loan tenure, and carpet area for different income categories. It outlines the eligibility criteria and application process, reflecting the government’s commitment to affordable housing. The government also plans to increase the income tax bracket for middle-class families, providing additional financial relief. The scheme’s implementation is further bolstered by the inauguration of India’s largest PMAY colony and Thane Municipal Corporation’s construction of affordable houses under the PMAY.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

