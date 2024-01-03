India’s New Scheme Aims to Provide Bail Assistance to Economically Disadvantaged

In a significant move aimed at mitigating the plight of economically disadvantaged individuals unable to afford fines or secure bail, the state government in Mumbai, India, has taken the initiative to establish district-level committees. These committees have been tasked with implementing a central government scheme designed to provide bail assistance to less educated, financially poor, and socially marginalized individuals. This scheme was outlined in a letter from the Home Secretary on June 19, 2023, and it aims to assist convicts in paying their fines or obtaining bail, facilitating their reintegration into society.

Empowered Committees for Facilitating Bail

The state government’s directive requires the formulation of guidelines and standard operating procedures. These guidelines have been communicated to the Additional Director General of Police for Prisons and Correctional Service, and will be instrumental in setting up ‘Empowered committees’ across all district levels for the successful implementation of the scheme.

Support for Poor Prisoners Programme

In April of the previous year, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that measures were underway to provide free legal aid to impoverished prisoners through the Legal Services Authority. The ‘Support for poor prisoners programme’ is an initiative designed to offer financial support to impoverished prisoners, particularly those hailing from marginalized communities with lower education and income, assisting in their release from prison.

Role of Stakeholders

The scheme’s framework has been developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders. Furthermore, financial aid from the Government of India will be extended to states to provide relief to these prisoners. By doing so, the scheme aims to ensure that the most vulnerable sections of society are not left behind in the legal process due to their socio-economic conditions.