India's New Guidelines to Combat 'Greenwashing'

In a bid to confront 'greenwashing', India's Department of Consumer Affairs is devising new guidelines. Greenwashing refers to a deceptive practice where companies falsely or misleadingly claim their products to be environmentally friendly. These claims often misuse terms like 'eco-friendly', 'green', or 'good for the planet' without substantiating evidence.

Consumer Interests and Transparent Advertising

The Secretary for Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of the Central Consumer Protection Authority, Rohit Kumar Singh, is supervising the formulation of these guidelines. During the 3rd committee meeting, Singh emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding consumer interests and the necessity for clarity in advertisements making environmental claims.

Verifiable Evidence and Credible Certification

The forthcoming guidelines necessitate companies to provide accurate, verifiable proof for any environmental claims they assert. This evidence could be disclosed directly in the advertisement itself, via a QR Code, or a web link. Moreover, companies must ensure that comparative claims are based on relevant data and any specific claims are supported by credible certification and independent verification.

Penalties and Industry Guidance

The draft guidelines include a guidance note with examples for industry reference. They also clarify that the penalties for misleading 'greenwashing' advertisements will be as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The intent of these guidelines is to offer clear direction to stakeholders and shield consumers from deceptive advertising practices.