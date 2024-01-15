India’s New Corporate Tax Regime: A Boon for Larger Companies

In an economically pivotal move back in September 2019, the Indian government introduced an optional alternative for companies—a new corporate tax regime that slashed the basic tax rate to 22% from previously higher rates. The aim was to give a robust boost to India’s manufacturing sector. This step was taken before the implementation of the Production Linked Incentive scheme. The data now clearly indicates that this strategic reduction in corporate tax rates has extended significant benefits to Corporate India, with more substantial players reaping more advantages than their smaller counterparts.

A Broader Strategy to Boost Competitiveness

The shift to the new tax regime was not an isolated policy change but a part of a broader strategy to enhance the competitiveness of Indian businesses in the global landscape. The government’s approach has been to offer fewer exemptions but ensure a lower tax burden overall. This approach has become a key factor in driving economic growth and luring investment into the country.

Impact on the Corporate Landscape

The effects of this policy have been far-reaching, creating a more favorable environment for businesses to operate and grow. The tax regime shift has exerted a significant impact on the corporate landscape of India, providing a much-needed impetus for businesses to expand and flourish.

Navigating the Tax Terrain

Notably, this article also offers valuable insights and practical tips to enable taxpayers to navigate the complex tax terrain and optimize their financial position. It emphasizes various rational and legitimate strategies for individual taxpayers to reduce their tax liability. These strategies include investment and expenditure related deductions under Section 80C of the IT Act, additional relief on contributions towards National Pension System (NPS) under Section 80CCD 1B, deductions for mediclaim policy premiums under Section 80D, and the benefits of alternative tax regimes.

Discriminatory Tax Policies in Bangladesh

Contrastingly, the government of Bangladesh has imposed a 27.5% corporate tax on income from private provident funds, aiming to boost tax collection. This policy affects private sector employees who deposit money in a provident fund each month from their salary, as well as gratuity funds. Regrettably, this tax is perceived as discriminatory, exacerbating the disparity between public and private sector employees. With most taxes being collected from the common people through indirect taxes, the tax system in Bangladesh is already regressive. The imposition of corporate tax on the income of private provident funds is seen as further intensifying the tax burden on everyday people.