India’s Nationwide Transport Strike Ends as Government Puts New Hit-and-Run Laws on Hold

In a significant turn of events, a nationwide strike that paralyzed India’s transport sector was called off after the government assured that contentious new laws regarding hit-and-run accidents would be stalled for further discussions. These laws, proposed as part of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, had sparked protest due to their severe penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to 700,000 rupees ($8,405) for drivers involved in serious road accidents who flee the scene without informing authorities.

Transport Sector’s Protest and Government’s Assurance

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a major group representing the country’s transport sector, had initiated this strike in response to the proposed legislation. The AIMTC was subsequently assured by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that these laws would only be enacted after thorough consultations with them. This pledge successfully diffused the tensions, prompting AIMTC Chairman Bal Malkit Singh to call on drivers to return to work.

Impact of the Strike and Its Resolution

Prior to the resolution of the strike, its impact was deeply felt across several Indian states. One of the hardest hit was Uttar Pradesh, where panic buying led to long queues at fuel stations and a severe disruption in the supply of fruits and vegetables. In some regions, protests turned violent, leading to stone pelting and disruption of traffic. The strike’s conclusion has led to the normalization of petrol and diesel supplies, providing much-needed relief to citizens and businesses alike.

New Laws Aim to Replace Colonial-Era Indian Penal Code

The proposed laws are intended to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) and impose stricter penalties for hit-and-run cases. While these laws are designed to improve road safety in a country where road accidents claimed the lives of 19 people every hour in 2022, concerns have been raised about potential harassment of drivers. The government’s decision to involve AIMTC in further discussions is seen as a positive step towards ensuring a fair and just application of these laws.