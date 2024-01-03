en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Nationwide Transport Strike Ends as Government Puts New Hit-and-Run Laws on Hold

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
India’s Nationwide Transport Strike Ends as Government Puts New Hit-and-Run Laws on Hold

In a significant turn of events, a nationwide strike that paralyzed India’s transport sector was called off after the government assured that contentious new laws regarding hit-and-run accidents would be stalled for further discussions. These laws, proposed as part of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, had sparked protest due to their severe penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to 700,000 rupees ($8,405) for drivers involved in serious road accidents who flee the scene without informing authorities.

Transport Sector’s Protest and Government’s Assurance

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a major group representing the country’s transport sector, had initiated this strike in response to the proposed legislation. The AIMTC was subsequently assured by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that these laws would only be enacted after thorough consultations with them. This pledge successfully diffused the tensions, prompting AIMTC Chairman Bal Malkit Singh to call on drivers to return to work.

Impact of the Strike and Its Resolution

Prior to the resolution of the strike, its impact was deeply felt across several Indian states. One of the hardest hit was Uttar Pradesh, where panic buying led to long queues at fuel stations and a severe disruption in the supply of fruits and vegetables. In some regions, protests turned violent, leading to stone pelting and disruption of traffic. The strike’s conclusion has led to the normalization of petrol and diesel supplies, providing much-needed relief to citizens and businesses alike.

New Laws Aim to Replace Colonial-Era Indian Penal Code

The proposed laws are intended to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) and impose stricter penalties for hit-and-run cases. While these laws are designed to improve road safety in a country where road accidents claimed the lives of 19 people every hour in 2022, concerns have been raised about potential harassment of drivers. The government’s decision to involve AIMTC in further discussions is seen as a positive step towards ensuring a fair and just application of these laws.

0
India Transportation
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Havells India Ltd.'s Stock Sees Slight Rise Amidst Fluctuating Financial Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

FMCG Sector Experiences Noteworthy Fluctuations: Emami Leads Gains While JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Biggest Loser

By Rafia Tasleem

Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Gains Momentum Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha Government Launches Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test: A B ...
@Education · 3 mins
Odisha Government Launches Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test: A B ...
heart comment 0
Bite Incident at Noida’s Gaur City-2: Domestic Worker Attacked by German Shepherd

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bite Incident at Noida's Gaur City-2: Domestic Worker Attacked by German Shepherd
Vasu: The Farmer-Turned-Entrepreneur Revolutionizing Millet Farming

By Rafia Tasleem

Vasu: The Farmer-Turned-Entrepreneur Revolutionizing Millet Farming
Auburn Public Library to Host Pre-Events for The Camden Conference 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Auburn Public Library to Host Pre-Events for The Camden Conference 2024
Skoda India to Launch Refreshed Octavia Sedan in February

By Dil Bar Irshad

Skoda India to Launch Refreshed Octavia Sedan in February
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Basketball Highlights: A Week of Wins and Stellar Performances
48 seconds
High School Basketball Highlights: A Week of Wins and Stellar Performances
Fury vs Wilder: The Final Showdown of a Storied Rivalry
2 mins
Fury vs Wilder: The Final Showdown of a Storied Rivalry
Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village
3 mins
Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village
Trumbull County Board of Elections Certifies All Candidates in Flawless Process
3 mins
Trumbull County Board of Elections Certifies All Candidates in Flawless Process
The Benefits of Reducing Alcohol Intake Amidst Cumbria's Health Crisis
3 mins
The Benefits of Reducing Alcohol Intake Amidst Cumbria's Health Crisis
Minnesota Vikings: Abraham Beauplan Returns, Playoff Prospects and Potential Changes
3 mins
Minnesota Vikings: Abraham Beauplan Returns, Playoff Prospects and Potential Changes
Bharat Rashtra Samithi Gains Momentum Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
3 mins
Bharat Rashtra Samithi Gains Momentum Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Niall Ferguson Criticizes American Public's Reluctance to Support Foreign Military Interventions
3 mins
Niall Ferguson Criticizes American Public's Reluctance to Support Foreign Military Interventions
Harrow Council Recovers Four Houses from Fraudsters, Saves Over £350,000
3 mins
Harrow Council Recovers Four Houses from Fraudsters, Saves Over £350,000
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
51 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app