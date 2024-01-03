en English
Business

India’s MSME Sector: A Look at Opportunities and Challenges in 2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
India's MSME Sector: A Look at Opportunities and Challenges in 2024

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form a significant segment of India’s economic landscape, employing approximately 110 million people and contributing substantially to the nation’s GDP. With about 6.3 crore MSMEs in operation, they play a crucial role in maintaining labor market stability. The government’s Self-reliant India campaign has further underscored MSMEs’ significance in India’s economic strategy, sparking initiatives to boost their growth and facilitate their integration into the digital economy.

Access to Capital and Promoting SME Bonds

One such strategic move involves the promotion of SME bonds, which provide MSMEs with access to lower interest rates and serve as a lucrative investment option for informed investors. Claims of more than 10,000 MSMEs have been processed under the Vivad se Vishwas Scheme, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has brought an investment of US$ 1,522.23 million. The Centre’s reforms have resulted in a consistent increase in FDI inflow, reflecting steady growth in India.

Growth in NBFCs and the MSME Credit Landscape

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have experienced significant growth in loans extended to MSMEs, surpassing traditional banks by over three times. The co-lending framework for priority sector lending has facilitated credit flow from NBFCs to the MSME sector. However, challenges may arise for NBFCs as the central bank recently raised risk weights for various types of lending, potentially impacting their ability to invest in modernization and expansion post the Covid-19 impact.

The Promise and Challenges of Digital Transformation

Recognizing the emergence of the data economy, there is a call for the establishment of an independent advisory body to guide MSMEs through the digital transformation. Trade credit plays a crucial role in driving B2B transactions for flexible and sustainable growth in the MSME sector. Nonetheless, there are barriers such as insufficient understanding, regulatory complexities, and lack of knowledge among firms. Encouraging regulatory reforms, embracing technological innovation, and promoting financial literacy programs for MSMEs are essential to maximize the potential of trade credit in B2B transactions.

The government has taken several steps in recent years to prioritize MSME development, deemed essential for India’s robust economic future. However, challenges persist, including credit deficit, shortage of working capital, and decreased demand for non-essential goods. The number of registered MSMEs has increased, but the growth rate has declined in the past few years. It remains to be seen how India’s MSME sector will navigate these challenges and seize opportunities in 2024 and beyond.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

