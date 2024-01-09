India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highway Unveils New Emission Test Regulations for BS VI Compliant Vehicles

In a significant stride towards minimizing vehicular pollution and promoting cleaner fuel technologies, India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has unveiled a fresh set of emission test regulations applicable to vehicles seeking type approval under the BS VI (Bharat Stage VI) norms. Coming into effect from January 5, 2024, the new rules mandate that all bi-fuel vehicles equipped with a flex fuel option must be subjected to rigorous testing for both gaseous pollutants and particulate mass and number emissions.

Hydrogen Vehicles and Emission Tests

Simultaneously, the regulations stipulate that vehicles powered by hydrogen are required to undergo testing exclusively for nitrogen oxide emissions. The specificity of these tests reflects the differing emission profiles of various fuel types and the corresponding environmental impacts.

Direct Injection Engines and Biodiesel Blends

The regulations have also detailed precision requirements for vehicles with direct injection engines, including hybrids. These automobiles are obligated to adhere strictly to particulate limits. Additionally, the testing norms vary based on the biodiesel blend used in the vehicle. Those utilizing up to 7% biodiesel blends will be assessed against diesel (B7) standards, while vehicles with a higher biodiesel content will be evaluated using corresponding blends.

Testing Norms and Production Conformity

The Ministry has provided vehicle manufacturers with the discretion to employ either Gasoline (E10) or Gasoline (E20) for type approval and production conformity tests. The conformity of production for each vehicle model must be verified annually. Furthermore, at least half of the vehicle models manufactured each year from a specific plant must be subjected to random testing, with the testing units sourced directly from dealerships or warehouses.

The sampling of exhaust gases for testing must commence with the engine startup procedure, and the driving cycle for tests is capped at a maximum speed of 90 km/h. This stringent approach to emissions testing is in line with the implementation of the Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BS VI), which, since April 1, 2020, have mandated that all vehicle manufacturers produce and sell only BS VI compliant vehicles. This replaces the previous BS IV standards established in 2017, marking a significant step towards reducing vehicular pollution and encouraging the adoption of cleaner fuel technologies.