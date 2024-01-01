en English
Business

India’s Ministry of Finance Reports Record Number of Income Tax Returns Filed

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:00 pm EST
India’s Ministry of Finance Reports Record Number of Income Tax Returns Filed

India’s Ministry of Finance has announced a record-breaking 8.18 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed for the assessment year 2023-24, marking a 9% increase from the previous year’s filings. This surge in filings indicates an increased level of tax compliance among the Indian populace, underpinned by recent tax policy changes and more stringent enforcement measures.

Record-breaking Numbers

The number of ITRs filed until December 31, 2023, exceeded the previous year’s count by a significant 9%. These figures reveal an impressive increase in tax compliance, with 8.18 crore filings compared to the previous year’s 7.51 crore. The assessment year also saw 1.60 crore audit reports and other forms filed, surpassing the 1.43 crore documents filed in the previous year.

Efficient Filing Process

A significant advancement in the taxation process was the prefilling of ITRs with extensive taxpayer information such as salary, interest, dividends, and tax payments. This innovation led to more efficient and quicker filings. The implementation of the ‘TIN 2.0’ digital tax payment platform also facilitated easier tax payments and real-time tax credit, contributing to a smoother ITR filing process.

Encouraging Early Filing

The government undertook an extensive outreach campaign to promote early filing of tax returns. Over 103.5 crore communications were sent via email, SMS, and other means, while the e-filing helpdesk supported taxpayers by handling around 27.37 lakh queries, particularly during peak filing times. Taxpayers who have not yet verified their ITRs have been urged by the tax authorities to complete the verification within 30 days of filing.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

