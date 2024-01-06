India’s Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers Launches “Urea Gold” – A Leap Towards Sustainable Agriculture

Marking a significant stride in the development of India’s fertilizer sector, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has launched a new product named “Urea Gold.” This recent move has been undertaken in compliance with a notification issued to all fertilizer manufacturing companies. The initiative was green-lighted following the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) dated June 28, 2023, to introduce Sulphur Coated Urea into the market.

Sulphur Coated Urea: A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture

“Urea Gold” will be packaged in 40 kg bags and will be available at Rs 266.50, inclusive of GST. Its price aligns with the 45 kg bags of Neem Coated Urea, thereby avoiding any additional financial pressure on farmers. The introduction of Sulphur Coated Urea aligns with the government’s mission to promote sustainable agricultural practices and endorse environmentally friendly fertilizers. The expectation is that this product will enhance soil health, optimize nutrient release, and improve crop yields.

Impact on the Agricultural Sector and Farmer Sentiments

The agricultural sector, which plays a vital role in the Indian economy, is poised to reap the benefits of such innovation. The optimism among farmers and industry experts reflects the potential positive impact on crop health, nutrient management, and agricultural productivity.

Shift in Fertilizer Manufacturing Practices

With the Ministry’s notification, fertilizer manufacturers are gearing up to modify their production and distribution strategies to accommodate “Urea Gold.” This shift indicates a significant move towards more sustainable agriculture practices. The market eagerly anticipates the product’s availability, heralding a potentially beneficial change in the fertilizer industry and farming outcomes.