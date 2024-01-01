en English
India’s MHA Geotags 3.55 Crore Saplings Planted by Armed Forces in Conservation Effort

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
India's MHA Geotags 3.55 Crore Saplings Planted by Armed Forces in Conservation Effort

In an unprecedented move toward environmental conservation, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in India has spearheaded a geotagging initiative for over 3.55 crore saplings planted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). This includes the likes of Assam Rifles and the National Security Guard (NSG). The initiative is a component of a larger tree planting drive that began in 2020, aiming to augment the nation’s green cover.

Tree Plantation Drive: A Pan-India Initiative

The comprehensive drive is an answer to a call from the Union Home Minister and extends across 28 States and 6 Union Territories. The CAPFs, an amalgamation of diverse forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), alongside the Assam Rifles and NSG, are mandated to upload the specifics of the planted saplings on the Government Land Information System (GLIS) portal.

Geotagging: Enhancing Accountability

In a communique from the BSF, which operates as the nodal agency for this venture, the methodology for numbering each sapling was disclosed. The numeration is based on the force’s name, the year of plantation, and additional identifiers, thereby creating a system of accountability and traceability for each planted sapling.

Future Plans and Environmental Commitment

The CAPFs have set an ambitious goal to plant approximately one crore saplings each year over the forthcoming four years. This builds on their past successes, which witnessed 1.47 crore saplings planted in 2020, 1.07 crore in 2021, and 1.01 crore in 2022. The data for 2023 is yet to be released. This initiative is a testament to the CAPFs’ commitment to environmental and social causes, as articulated in the MHA’s annual report for 2022-23.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

