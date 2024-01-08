en English
India’s Maritime Sector Eyes More PPP Investments: A Look at the Upcoming Reforms

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
India's Maritime Sector Eyes More PPP Investments: A Look at the Upcoming Reforms

In a bid to revolutionize India’s maritime industry, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has embarked on a series of policy-related reforms aimed at attracting a higher volume of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investments in the port sector. This move forms a core part of the Maritime India Vision 2030 (MIV 2030), an ambitious initiative designed to spur the coordinated, rampant growth of India’s maritime industry over the next decade.

PPP Investments: A Growing Trend

The PPP mode of investment has witnessed substantial growth over the last 25 years, with more than 35 projects, amounting to over Rs 40,000 crore, awarded in the previous decade alone. Notably, PPP investments have accounted for 56.5% of cargo handling at India’s major ports, a figure that the ministry is keen on escalating to over 85% under MIV 2030.

National Monetization Pipeline: A Game-Changer

Under the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), 81 potential PPP projects, valued at Rs 42,400 crore, have been identified for the FY2021-22 to FY2024-25 period. These projects encompass high-value developments at prominent ports such as Tuticorin, Deendayal, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee. With several of these projects already greenlit and others in the bidding process, the NMP promises to be a significant catalyst in boosting PPP investments.

Reforms for an Investor-Friendly Ecosystem

The ministry’s reforms include the revised Model Concession Agreement (MCA) 2021, which provides greater flexibility to investors. Furthermore, new tariff guidelines empower PPP concessionaires to determine tariffs based on market dynamics. The ministry has also introduced mechanisms for resolving stressed PPP projects and longstanding commercial disputes. The Major Port Authorities (MPA) Act, 2021, enacted recently, has transformed major port trusts into major port authorities, thus granting them increased autonomy in decision-making.

Through these strategic initiatives, India aims to foster an investor-friendly ecosystem and redefine its maritime capabilities, paving the way for a robust, competitive, and sustainable port infrastructure.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

