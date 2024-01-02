en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

India’s Maritime Sector: Charting a Course for Global Competitiveness

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:06 am EST
India’s Maritime Sector: Charting a Course for Global Competitiveness

India’s maritime sector is sailing towards a promising horizon, as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways wraps up a remarkable year of progress. The country’s seafaring sector has witnessed a series of significant developments and initiatives, the pinnacle being the unveiling of the ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ by the Prime Minister at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023. This ambitious vision, which envisions an investment of Rs. 80,000 lakh crores, is a beacon of the nation’s future maritime prowess, building upon the foundation of the Maritime India Vision 2030.

Reinforcing the Blue Economy

The ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ is a testament to India’s commitment to bolstering its maritime infrastructure. It comprises more than 300 initiatives aimed at invigorating logistics, infrastructure, and shipping, thereby fortifying the ‘Blue Economy.’ The summit, hosted in Mumbai, was the grandest yet, marked by international participation, the signing of 360 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and the announcement of numerous investible projects.

(Read Also: Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting)

Technological Advancements & Sustainability Initiatives

Technological advancements have been at the forefront of India’s maritime transformation. The inauguration of the National Logistics Portal (Marine) is a milestone in streamlining logistics by connecting stakeholders and enhancing efficiency. The launch of the ‘Sagar Manthan’ digital platform and the ‘SAGAR-SETU’ mobile app are significant strides towards real-time performance monitoring and port operation services.

Parallel to this, India’s major ports are steering towards a green future through the ‘Harit Sagar’ scheme, aiming for zero carbon emissions. Kolkata inked a Green Hydrogen hub agreement, and the National Centre of Excellence in Green Port and Shipping was inaugurated, underscoring the nation’s commitment to promoting carbon neutrality in maritime operations.

Boosting Tourism & Trade

India’s maritime sector is not only making waves in infrastructure and sustainability but also in tourism and trade. India welcomed its first international cruise liner, Costa Serena, marking a significant milestone in maritime tourism. Moreover, the inland waterways saw a boost with the launch of the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise.

(Read Also: Teenage Girl Kidnapped and Raped in Uttar Pradesh: Suspect Arrested)

These series of developments signify India’s steadfast commitment to transforming itself into a significant global maritime player. The coming years are set to further reinforce this transformation as India continues to steer its maritime sector towards a future of sustainability, efficiency, and global competitiveness.

Read More

0
Economy India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PG&E Customers in Oakland Grapple with Steep Utility Bill Increase

By Olalekan Adigun

China Enhances Processing Trade with New Guideline

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Elections 2024 Bring Hope for Pakistan's Democracy: PILDAT Report Highlights Positive Strides

By Mazhar Abbas

UK’s Benefit Cap Concerns Amid Benefits Increase: CPAG Warns

By Bijay Laxmi

Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS Bloc: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics ...
@Economy · 13 mins
Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS Bloc: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics ...
heart comment 0
Growth Mindset: A Game-Changer in Business and Mental Health

By Quadri Adejumo

Growth Mindset: A Game-Changer in Business and Mental Health
Ondo State’s Deputy Governor Announces Plans for Civil Service and Worker’s Welfare

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ondo State's Deputy Governor Announces Plans for Civil Service and Worker's Welfare
AAP Criticizes BJP’s Economic Policies, Suggests Kejriwal’s Economic Advice

By Rafia Tasleem

AAP Criticizes BJP's Economic Policies, Suggests Kejriwal's Economic Advice
Leeds City Council Considers Closure of Pudsey Civic Hall Amid Financial Crisis

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Leeds City Council Considers Closure of Pudsey Civic Hall Amid Financial Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Sober Soldierz: A Faith-Oriented Path to Sobriety
14 seconds
Sober Soldierz: A Faith-Oriented Path to Sobriety
Belmont Bruins vs Southern Illinois Salukis: A Missouri Valley Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Belmont Bruins vs Southern Illinois Salukis: A Missouri Valley Basketball Showdown
George Washington Revolutionaries to Host Fordham Rams in Highly Anticipated Basketball Matchup
2 mins
George Washington Revolutionaries to Host Fordham Rams in Highly Anticipated Basketball Matchup
UIC Flames vs. Murray State Racers: A Defining Missouri Valley Showdown
3 mins
UIC Flames vs. Murray State Racers: A Defining Missouri Valley Showdown
WWE RAW Turns Graphic: Highlights Bloodshed in Lynch Vs. Jax Match
3 mins
WWE RAW Turns Graphic: Highlights Bloodshed in Lynch Vs. Jax Match
Sheffield United Women's Team Manager Returns after Investigation into Player's Death
3 mins
Sheffield United Women's Team Manager Returns after Investigation into Player's Death
PM Kakar and Ch Shujaat Discuss Political Landscape, Inquire About Each Other's Health
3 mins
PM Kakar and Ch Shujaat Discuss Political Landscape, Inquire About Each Other's Health
Pulse Biosciences Advances Cardiac Ablation with FDA Filing for CellFX nsPFA Technology
3 mins
Pulse Biosciences Advances Cardiac Ablation with FDA Filing for CellFX nsPFA Technology
Actinium's Groundbreaking Radiotherapies Earn Spotlight at 2024 Tandem Meetings
4 mins
Actinium's Groundbreaking Radiotherapies Earn Spotlight at 2024 Tandem Meetings
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
8 mins
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
24 mins
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
3 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app