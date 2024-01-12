India’s Looming Water Crisis: A Threat to Agriculture and Food Security

India is grappling with a severe water crisis, as water levels in 150 key reservoirs across the country continue to decline for the 14th consecutive week. This alarming situation is most critical in South India, where the reservoir levels have plunged below 40%. This threatening scenario poses a grave risk to the production of rabi rice and pulses, vital crops in this region.

Declining Water Levels Hit Agriculture

Eleven states, including Odisha, have reported storage levels below the normal threshold. The total storage across these reservoirs presently stands at 102.162 billion cubic meters, a mere 57% of their total capacity of 178.784 billion cubic meters. This marks a significant drop from the 59% recorded last week and is significantly below the decade-long average of 95%. The situation could gravely impact South India’s agricultural sector, triggering concerns over potential price hikes in idli rice and production challenges for red rice in Kerala.

Regional Overview

The southern region is home to 19 out of the 42 reservoirs with levels below 40%, underlining the seriousness of the crisis in this area. The central region, on the other hand, shows slight improvement. The western region, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, also reports a decline in reservoir levels. Odisha in the eastern region has witnessed a decrease in storage following a temporary respite.

Despite being fed by the Himalayan ice melt, the northern region’s reservoir levels sit at 54%, with Punjab grappling with a 38% deficit. This stark contrast between the regions illustrates the uneven impact of the crisis across the country.

Despite Excess Rainfall, Drought Looms

Despite experiencing excess rainfall in the peninsular region, 75% of the districts therein have reported deficient or no rainfall at all. This paradoxical situation highlights the imminent risk of a prolonged dry period. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has indicated that 26% of India is likely to experience a prolonged drought until December, exacerbating the already acute water scarcity issue.

This unfolding crisis underscores the urgency for immediate and sustainable water management practices. Not only to secure the nation’s water reserves but also to mitigate the far-reaching impact on the agricultural sector, thereby ensuring food security for millions.