en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

India’s Longest Sea Bridge Inaugurated: A New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
India’s Longest Sea Bridge Inaugurated: A New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth

Today, India’s Prime Minister inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the country’s longest sea bridge, marking a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure development. This ambitious project, named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is expected to transform the transportation landscape and boost economic growth in the region.

Unveiling a Modern Marvel

The 21.8-kilometre-long sea bridge, built at a staggering cost of Rs 17,840 crore, connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing the current two-hour journey to just around 15-20 minutes. With a maximum speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour, the bridge is designed to enhance connectivity to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, offering faster access to Pune, Goa, and South India. Commuters will be charged Rs 250 as a one-way toll.

Engineering Feat and Economic Booster

The Atal Setu is not only an engineering marvel, but also a strategic step towards boosting the local economy. By improving connectivity between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the bridge streamlines the movement of goods and services, potentially attracting more businesses and fostering economic growth. Furthermore, it is expected to see the daily movement of more than 70,000 vehicles, transforming the commute for thousands of people.

Looking Ahead

The inauguration of the Atal Setu is a testament to the government’s commitment to modernize the nation’s infrastructure. With the bridge now open to commuters, it sets the stage for an era of improved connectivity, economic development, and enhanced quality of life for the citizens. As the nation gears up for the upcoming elections, the successful completion of this monumental project serves as a strong statement of the ruling party’s dedication to infrastructure development.

0
Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
Uganda’s Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED) has unveiled the National Budget Framework Paper for the fiscal year 2024/2025. The proposed national budget stands at a staggering UGX 52.7 trillion, setting a roadmap for the country’s economic maneuvers in the forthcoming financial year. Dissecting the Budget Blueprint The budget framework serves as a
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
27 mins ago
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
Living Wage Rate Rises in Buncombe County, Job Losses in California Following Minimum Wage Increase
32 mins ago
Living Wage Rate Rises in Buncombe County, Job Losses in California Following Minimum Wage Increase
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
5 mins ago
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
China's Central Bank Embarks on a New Path: A Shift Towards Openness and Transparency
14 mins ago
China's Central Bank Embarks on a New Path: A Shift Towards Openness and Transparency
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
23 mins ago
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
Latest Headlines
World News
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
14 seconds
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
32 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
33 seconds
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
43 seconds
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
Family Courts in England and Wales to Boost Transparency with Expanded Reporting Scheme
52 seconds
Family Courts in England and Wales to Boost Transparency with Expanded Reporting Scheme
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
1 min
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
1 min
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
1 min
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
1 min
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
21 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app